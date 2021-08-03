County Commission OKs $4,000 signing bonuses for new correctional officers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, 14 of 19 officers hired continue to work for the Sheriff's Office.

“The intention of this (bonuses) being spread out hopefully attracts some attention to get more applicants,” McCoy said.

McCoy said they’ve heard people are leaving because if they’re out of state, they don’t have a support system here. She said there’s also a few who do six months on the job and decide it’s not for them.

“I don’t know that this will be the answer to recruiting and retention, we’ve put in place a lot of pieces over the years,” McCoy said. “I think every piece makes a difference to each individual person whether it’s career advancement they want faster, more money they want faster.”

Nemo Road bridges

Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said bridges on Nemo Road that were worked on last year are down to one-lane for delamination on bridge deck units that were not replaced in 2020. The work will continue through the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Miller said there’s signage and the bridges are open to use.

The commission also set a special budget work session for 9 a.m. Aug. 13 to discuss the final budget for 2022.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

