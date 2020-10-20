County Commission OKs paid leave for employees after COVID spike among employees

County Human Resources Director John Morrill said the county had to list job positions that were deemed essential in March and April that would be exempt from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA. The act allows employees to receive about 80 hours of paid leave if they had a COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms or two-thirds pay if they were taking care of a family member, Morrill said.

He said people who were medical providers or in public safety were automatically listed in the exempt category. He said this turned out to be about 140-150 positions within the county, which meant about 560 employees were exempt.

Morrill said the county has had about 12-13 employees on the administrative side that have had COVID-19.

Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said the county is experiencing the highest numbers its seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Those numbers reflect that the COVID-19 disease is moving through our community,” he said. “We’re on an upward trajectory of the current peak that we’re in.”