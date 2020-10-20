County Commission OKs paid leave for employees after COVID spike among employees

Pennington County’s essential employees are now able to apply for up to 80 hours of leave if they have or are seeking a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Commissioners unanimously approved the leave time Tuesday morning after Sheriff Kevin Thom asked for “fundamental fairness” for law enforcement and county employees.
“I think an unintended consequence of the CARES Act was it penalizes the essential employees,” he said. “I don’t think that was ever the intent.”
Thom said his office has had 61 employees test positive for the virus between April and August. He said he was notified of 13 more cases Tuesday morning.
The approved request would allow essential employees to have up to 80 hours of paid leave that would be reimbursed following a diagnosis or while seeking a diagnosis for COVID-19.
Thom said his office’s spike correlates with a spike at the correctional facilities where there are 35-40 COVID-19 positive inmates in the jail. He said his office and law enforcement have personal protective equipment and protocols in place, but sometimes it can’t be avoided since people can contract it outside of work.
County Human Resources Director John Morrill said the county had to list job positions that were deemed essential in March and April that would be exempt from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA. The act allows employees to receive about 80 hours of paid leave if they had a COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms or two-thirds pay if they were taking care of a family member, Morrill said.
He said people who were medical providers or in public safety were automatically listed in the exempt category. He said this turned out to be about 140-150 positions within the county, which meant about 560 employees were exempt.
Morrill said the county has had about 12-13 employees on the administrative side that have had COVID-19.
Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said the county is experiencing the highest numbers its seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Those numbers reflect that the COVID-19 disease is moving through our community,” he said. “We’re on an upward trajectory of the current peak that we’re in.”
He said the main concern is whether the health care systems will be able to handle possible cases. He said there’s plenty of physical space and that Monument Health Systems is holding its own, but the question of staffing remains.
Brad Archer, Monument Health Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement to the Journal that Monument Health hospitals are "very busy right now."
"It's not a unique situation, because Monument Health routinely provides unplanned, advanced care to a very large, multi-state region, and we are frequently under stress from the requests for our services," he said.
He said many larger hospitals in the region have limited staffed beds, ongoing high demand and difficulty discharging patients.
"Given the inherent uncertainties in the demand for services which are made worse with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to transfer some patients to other facilities for timely care," Archer said.
He said Monument Health is working on solutions to open beds and improve access as well as increasing staffing, discharge options, monitoring non-urgent surgical case scheduling and communicating with hospitals Monument Health serves.
The state Department of Health reported 621 new cases Tuesday along with seven new deaths attributed to the virus. The Journal reported that a record high of 329 people were hospitalized in the state Tuesday, making it a total of 2,193 South Dakotans.
Willett said it appears that a high number of positive tests is often followed by a higher number of hospitalizations and more fatalities a week later.
He said people are likely fatigued hearing the same message about maintaining social distance, wearing masks and taking precautions, but if there ever was a time, it’s now.
“Infection control is more important now than it’s ever been in the community even if people might be fatigued with messaging and fatigued with following practices,” he said.
Willett said people should also get their flu shot this year if they haven’t done so already and called it “incredibly important.”
