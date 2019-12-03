Pennington County’s costs for court-appointed attorneys are sharply higher, causing county commissioners to discuss taking a closer look at the problem.
The commissioners approved a $75,000 budget supplement Tuesday at the Administration Building to cover this year’s increased costs for court-appointed attorneys in child abuse and neglect cases and a $120,000 supplement to cover increased costs for court-appointed attorneys in adult cases.
The actions came after the commissioners expressed alarm about the rising expenses and concern about the lack of information available to them regarding the underlying causes.
“Something needs to be done to figure out what happens in the future,” said Commissioner Gary Drewes.
A discussion ensued about the possibility of bringing county officials, court officials and attorneys together to gain a better understanding of the problem and to brainstorm solutions. No formal action was taken to begin that process, but the commissioners seemed unanimous in believing such a process is needed.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said, “It’s hard to solve a problem when you don’t know what the problem is. This would be easier to swallow if we had the data.”
The only information that was made available to commissioners Tuesday came in the form of spreadsheets from the Auditor’s Office. Those spreadsheets showed that the county’s expenses for court-appointed attorneys in child abuse and neglect cases rose 40 percent in 2016, 78 percent in 2017 and 122 percent in 2018, while the county’s expenses for other court-appointed attorneys rose 14 percent in 2016, 66 percent in 2017 and 77 percent in 2018.
The budget supplements approved Tuesday are intended to cover this year’s gap between the amounts budgeted — $431,726 for abuse and neglect cases, and $1.27 million for other cases — and the projected final expenditures.
The costs occur when people involved in criminal cases cannot afford an attorney, and a judge appoints one for them at the county’s expense.
No information was provided to the commissioners Tuesday about trends in the number of cases being prosecuted, but Commissioner Mark DiSanto said those trends and their unpredictability are the likely culprit for the rising expenses.
“We have no idea how many cases we’re going to have to prosecute and defend throughout the year,” DiSanto said. “It’s a guess.”