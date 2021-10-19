County Commission raises questions on property-tax legislation

Draft Senate Bill 50, which is similar to Senate Bills 57 and 76 in 2020 that were withdrawn and failed, respectively, would add that land used for grazing or left unharvested is noncropland.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It also adds that those who request land be categorized as noncropland and changes the use of the land to cropland would have to notify an equalization director by Aug. 1 of the year.

“This is something that’s been kicked down the road, this can, for far too long, and our ranchers have suffered,” Ladner said.

South Dakota began using the productivity valuation system for agricultural land in 2010. It uses a formula to find productivity by using the gross revenue per acre and the landowners share, as well as the capitalization rate.

County Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger said the state is working with South Dakota State University on a new soil survey for the assessment.