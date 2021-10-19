County Commission raises questions on property-tax legislation

Pennington County Commissioners wanted more information on how a draft Senate bill could affect ranchers and property owners in the county before signing a resolution of support.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said soil types in the Black Hills make this difficult.
Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she knows this is a serious issue, but wants to know the intricacies of how the assessment is done.
State Rep. Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs) presented a draft of Senate Bill 50 to the commission Tuesday morning, which she plans to introduce next session. Ladner said the bill would be a grassland tax relief bill.
“It hyper affects West River because they’ve gone through and said that grassland that has been grassland for sometimes 100 years on family farms now shows the prospect of being cropland,” Ladner said.
In 2020, the Legislature passed House Bills 1006 and 1007 which deal with adjustments to assessed values of agricultural land. HB 1006 authorizes the secretary of revenue to contract with entities to create and maintain a database to determine the income value of agricultural land. HB 1007 establishes how equalization directors can adjust assessments of the land based on location, size, soil survey, terrain, topographical condition, climate, accessibility or surface obstruction.
Draft Senate Bill 50, which is similar to Senate Bills 57 and 76 in 2020 that were withdrawn and failed, respectively, would add that land used for grazing or left unharvested is noncropland.
It also adds that those who request land be categorized as noncropland and changes the use of the land to cropland would have to notify an equalization director by Aug. 1 of the year.
“This is something that’s been kicked down the road, this can, for far too long, and our ranchers have suffered,” Ladner said.
South Dakota began using the productivity valuation system for agricultural land in 2010. It uses a formula to find productivity by using the gross revenue per acre and the landowners share, as well as the capitalization rate.
County Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger said the state is working with South Dakota State University on a new soil survey for the assessment.
Rittberger said most of the agricultural land in the county is likely used for grazing, so it could have a big impact on the ag land assessment. He said the assessment is around 2% of the entire county assessment.
The commission said they would consider support after more information.
During the meeting, the commission approved an ordinance establishing the prescreening procedure for marijuana business licenses. The board approved licensing three marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities, two manufacturing facilities and one testing facility at its Oct. 6 meeting. Licenses will open for application Nov. 10 in the county.
The board also approved establishing a project manager position for the Highway Department. The position would begin at $29.54 an hour.
