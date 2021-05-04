County commission vote could prohibit fireworks from June 20 to July 2

Bunkers said most of the state is in drought conditions while the county is experiencing moderate drought. He said in the Rapid City area, the water year so far is between the driest year and the normal value. The water year starts Oct. 1.

He said the area is now experiencing a 4.65-inch deficit in precipitation.

“There’s no sign necessarily that the drought is going to get any better,” Bunkers said.

He said the three-month temperature outlook indicates the state will likely see about 50% above normal temperatures.

Bunkers also said the long-term drought outlook could indicate another 5- to 10-year dry period.

“Life is about bets, and if I were to bet on this, I would bet that the drought would persist,” he said.

Bunkers said grasses could cure earlier than average this year, which would result in higher grassland fire danger in early to mid-summer.