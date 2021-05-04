County commission vote could prohibit fireworks from June 20 to July 2

Fireworks could be prohibited from June 20 to July 2 following a resolution approved Tuesday by the Pennington County Commission.
Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution that would allow the prohibition when the state grassland fire danger index reaches “extreme” danger. The board could also prohibit fireworks between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.
The resolution would be suspended if the fire danger index falls below “very high” in the county and would become effective if it reaches “extreme.” The resolution also only covers land outside of the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District or land under federal or state jurisdiction.
County fire administrator Jerome Harvey said the resolution would cover an area that’s north of Interstate 90, east of Highway 79 and outside the Black Hills Forest protection boundary.
The commission heard from Harvey; Matt Bunkers, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service Rapid City office; KNBN News Center One meteorologist Brant Beckman; 911 dispatch director Kevin Karley; West River deputy fire marshal Damon Hartmann; state’s attorney Jay Alderman; and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Bunkers said the fire danger index is calculated using a formula that includes temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and curing data, which shows how green an area is using satellite imagery. High wind speed often has the greatest influence, he said.
Bunkers said most of the state is in drought conditions while the county is experiencing moderate drought. He said in the Rapid City area, the water year so far is between the driest year and the normal value. The water year starts Oct. 1.
He said the area is now experiencing a 4.65-inch deficit in precipitation.
“There’s no sign necessarily that the drought is going to get any better,” Bunkers said.
He said the three-month temperature outlook indicates the state will likely see about 50% above normal temperatures.
Bunkers also said the long-term drought outlook could indicate another 5- to 10-year dry period.
“Life is about bets, and if I were to bet on this, I would bet that the drought would persist,” he said.
Bunkers said grasses could cure earlier than average this year, which would result in higher grassland fire danger in early to mid-summer.
Karley said dispatchers are unable to request time off during the Independence Day season due to the high volume of calls. He said they get calls into the center from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office business lines, along with 911 calls.
He said they typically get complaints about fireworks and people mistaking fireworks for gunshots.
Violation of the resolution could result in a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine or both.
The board also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would restrict open burning within the county except for the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District, any municipality and any land in the county federally or state owned.
An open fire is defined as “any outdoor fire that isn’t contained within a fully enclosed fire box structure from which the products of combustion are emitted directly to the open atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct or chimney.” According to the ordinance, it wouldn’t include charcoal grills, liquid fuel grills, outdoor fireplaces, branding iron burners, campfires or burn barrels.
However, each item is defined. Campfires, for example, are designated and contained in locations in permitted commercial campgrounds operated by private individuals or corporations to be used for campfires by campers.
People would be unable to set open fires when the National Weather Service declares the state Grassland Fire Danger Index to be “very high” or “extreme” in the county. It would be suspended when the index falls below “very high.”
Penalties could include a $500 fine or 30 days in jail or both, and violators could be subject to other criminal penalties and civil damages for injury, suppression and extinguishment costs associated with a fire.
During the meeting, the board also took action to repurpose the remaining earmarked funds for the South Rochford Road reconstruction project to the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project contingent upon a transfer of a State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) loan for $8,852,000 from the Sheridan Lake Road project to the South Rochford Road project.
The remaining earmarked funds from the federal funds is about $6.5 million. Highway superintendent Joe Miller said the funds are in danger of being rescinded, so this is a safe bet.
“The funding is still there, it’s just we’re minimizing our risk of losing $6.5 million,” he said.
Miller said the county may submit an SIB Loan for the South Rochford Road project for additional funding.
