County Commission votes to restrict access to administration building

DiSanto said from what he is observing is that businesses are already following these recommendations.

Later in the meeting, Commission Chair Deb Hadcock asked Assistant States Attorney Jay Alderman if the board even has the authority to close businesses.

"I'll be up straight. We're damned if we don't and damned if we do," Hadcock said. "We're doing our best to figure out the balance between the virus and the economic impacts of it."

Alderman said his answer was complicated.

"I can't say there is a statute that specifically gives the county that power," he said. "I can stand here before you and say I can take a word out of one statute and a phrase out of that one and squeeze them together on a piece of paper and make one. I can do that."

He said his advice is to wait until Monday or Tuesday to see what the legislators do when they return to Pierre for the veto session.

"If that doesn't happen, if we don't get the kind of help or feedback you need and you feel like there is nothing more you can do except to take the next step and pass an ordinance to do that, I will gladly put that together for you," Alderman said. "It's been said we are kind of in this war and you don't have to be ashamed to do everything you can to support that."