County commissioners give themselves and law enforcement pay raises

Four county law enforcement positions will get pay raises after the Pennington County Commission’s approval on Tuesday.

Deputy sheriff one and two, law enforcement sergeant and law enforcement lieutenant positions will see a step increase effective Jan. 9. The employees will be placed on a step where they don’t lose money, with a minimum 2.5% increase for those with four or more years of service, plus an additional step effective July 24.

The commission unanimously approved the increase. Sheriff Kevin Thom and Steph McCoy, director of administrative services for the Sheriff’s Office, presented the request for law enforcement and medical positions. The independent law enforcement wage scale will go into effect on July 24 for the deputies, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy sheriff.

The commissioners also approved a $28,000 annual salary for each commissioner in a 4-1 vote. Hadcock voted no. The salary is a $4,000 increase from the current $24,000 salary.

Thom said his office noticed over the last year that its wages were slipping in terms of being competitive in the marketplace. He said that and the Rapid City Police Department’s wage increases were catalysts to bring the proposal forward.

“It was out of cycle for the normal budget. We encountered market forces beyond (the Commission’s) and our control that required us to do something,” Thom said. “The commissioners acting as quickly as they did was very appreciated.”

Thom and McCoy said they anticipate a $283,000 cost increase. It is an additional 5% increase for law enforcement ranks above the 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment commissioners voted on during 2022 budget discussions.

McCoy said the office ranks 15th in lowest entry-level compensation out of 16 larger law enforcement agencies on the list. The office has entry level pay at $23.14 an hour, while Sioux Falls starts at $27.68 an hour.

The commissioners also approved a new wage scale for medical positions, including EMT, paramedic, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, certified nurse practitioner, psychologist and medical director effective July 24.

During the meeting, commissioners elected Gary Drewes to continue to serve as chair and Lloyd LaCroix to serve as vice chair, both in a 3-2 vote. Commissioners Deb Hadcock and Travis Lasseter voted no to both motions.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

