County commissioners vote to reduce Mystic Road speed limit to 40 mph

Pennington County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to reduce the speed limit on Mystic Road but took no action on a dust-abatement policy for gravel roads that is now funded by property owners.
The commission voted 3-1 to continue the road policy discussion at its Jan. 19 meeting. Commissioner Mark DiSanto voted no. Commissioner Deb Hadcock was not at the meeting.
The mag water policy was first discussed at the Nov. 5 meeting when Mystic Road resident Kenneth Hargens brought up concerns about dust from the gravel road as well as the speed limit.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission voted to direct the Highway Department to draft a resolution to lower the speed limit from 50 mph to 40, which was supported by Highway Superintendent Joe Miller.
Miller also explained the county's mag water/dust abatement policy, which covers 427 miles of gravel roads and has been in place since 2007.
The policy states residents and landowners may request that the Highway Department apply dust suppressant in front of their residence on any county road provided they pay for all costs, plus sales tax.
The charge is based on a price per lineal foot and is determined by the county’s annual bid price for dust suppressant and labor and equipment costs. Currently, it costs $1.50 per lineal foot, an estimated $90,763.20 for 11.46 miles, the length of Mystic Road.
A Mystic Road resident and a landowner said they are willing to work with the county to develop a policy that would address dust concerns on high-traffic gravel roads.
DiSanto said he voted no because he didn’t think other county taxpayers should have to pay for mag water treatment on gravel roads. Commissioner Gary Drewes said he was concerned about setting a precedent for gravel roads.
The commission also voted to approve a letter of support for the Black Hills National Forest to acquire about 733 acres of the privately owned Cold Springs Creek property. The property is 35 miles west of Rapid City.
