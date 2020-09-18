County Commissioners vote to take action on South Valley Road

Pennington County Commissioners voted to allow the Highway Department to work on South Valley Drive at its leisure at its Thursday meeting.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix brought the item to the board noting the county had an agreement with Rapid City to pay half of the construction fees to fix the potholes. However, when the pandemic arrived in Rapid City in late March, those plans were put on hold.
LaCroix said he got a call about a week ago about the road’s condition.
“I want to help the residents, but I think we need to work together,” he said. “Do we order (highway superintendent) Joe (Miller) out there to fix those potholes? He doesn’t want to do it because then he’s responsible for it. I get that, but we need to do something.”
South Valley Drive from East Fairmont Street south to East Minnesota street has no governed road authority. The county had not heard from the city about possible annexation for the road by the time of the meeting.
In July, the commissioners were given three options to solve the issue: close the road to through traffic south of East Fairmount Street, change the road surface to gravel at a $40,000 cost or reconstruct the 24-foot portion of road for about $217,000.
Miller said using gravel would be a means to get rid of the potholes but is concerned about doing the work since winter is coming.
“Nature gave us a taste of it a couple weeks ago,” he said. “We do have some other roads that are currently in our jurisdiction that are in dire need of some help before the winter time. We’re up against Mother Nature to get something done and I don’t know if the time is there.”
Miller said he doesn’t think the Highway Department has the time or resources to do it this year.
Chair commissioner Deb Hadcock agreed with Miller and said the board has to remember to bring road and other projects to the commission, not the department.
“We’re finding, his priorities, we keep adding stuff to them,” she said. “He already has other stuff on his list before this that he’s spending money on, using his budget for.”
Commissioners approved a motion to make the non-governed portion of road a secondary county highway and to reduce it to gravel at the Highway Department’s leisure.
The board also approved a 1% increase for the 2021 Gallagher wage scale at a cost of $538,000 with benefit costs.
According to a memo sent to the board, the adjustment will reduce the General Fund reserve by about .5%, which does not take into consideration the receipt of any reimbursements for COVID-19 costs.
The increase will also eliminate the loss of time of service impact to 10-plus-year employees.
Human Resources Director Jon Morrill said his staff found about 400 employees would be negatively impacted by the new wage scale if the 1% increase wasn’t approved.
Although the commissioners approved the increase, it was not included the 2021 provisional budget. The board will finalize the budget at a 9 a.m. Sept. 29 special meeting.
Commissioners also approved an additional $230,000 or less for an Ionization Equipment for an HVAC System that would help purify air. Building and grounds director Mike Kuhl said the new system would have less maintenance than the current system.
