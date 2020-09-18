County Commissioners vote to take action on South Valley Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County Commissioners voted to allow the Highway Department to work on South Valley Drive at its leisure at its Thursday meeting.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix brought the item to the board noting the county had an agreement with Rapid City to pay half of the construction fees to fix the potholes. However, when the pandemic arrived in Rapid City in late March, those plans were put on hold.

LaCroix said he got a call about a week ago about the road’s condition.

“I want to help the residents, but I think we need to work together,” he said. “Do we order (highway superintendent) Joe (Miller) out there to fix those potholes? He doesn’t want to do it because then he’s responsible for it. I get that, but we need to do something.”

South Valley Drive from East Fairmont Street south to East Minnesota street has no governed road authority. The county had not heard from the city about possible annexation for the road by the time of the meeting.

In July, the commissioners were given three options to solve the issue: close the road to through traffic south of East Fairmount Street, change the road surface to gravel at a $40,000 cost or reconstruct the 24-foot portion of road for about $217,000.