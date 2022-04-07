County dispatch center workers support each other while helping others

No lights are on in the Pennington County dispatch center save for the blue lights of computer screens and flashing yellow and reds to quietly tell coworkers who’s currently on a call.

Calm voices echo on the radio across the room to alert emergency services personnel to those in need of help despite the sometimes high-stress calls that could come in.

“It can get pretty hectic in there,” said dispatcher Sami Simon. “There’s a lot of radio traffic, the phone are ringing all the time. We’ve got out intercoms that we’re talking to each on so we can let different dispatchers know.”

The Pennington County Commission proclaimed April 10-16 as National Telecommunicator’s Week at its Tuesday meeting and honored the dispatch center employees. The county Emergency Services Communication Center currently has 52 employees with two openings. Dispatchers do 200 hours of training on the basics of how to handle a call and run queries, and then an additional 200 hours after they get their first radio hub.

The center handles dispatch for the western division of South Dakota Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigations, Rapid City police, fire and EMS, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and more.

Simon has been with the center for about a year and a half, although she’s in her seventh year working as a dispatcher.

Originally from Rapid City, Simon didn’t consider dispatch services as a career path until she saw an ad in the newspaper. She said she thought it would be fun and applied.

“I absolutely loved it from the start,” she said. “I like the change of pace with each shift each day. You never know what you’re gonna walk into, so it keeps you on your toes. I just like that kind of constant chaos, I guess. I thrive in that.”

Simon said there are some challenges, like instructing people who call on how to give CPR or when someone is panicked and she has to get them calm enough to answer questions.

“There’s stress with a first responders unit, you want to make sure that they’re staying safe so you’re trying to get as much detail as you can,” she said.

At the end of the day, Simon said she likes to go home and sit in silence for about 30 minutes, play with her pets and decompress. However, she’s also able to lean on her co-workers.

Matt Ostendorf, a shift supervisor for the center and from Rapid City, said the center and Pennington County encourages employees to reach out when they need support and offers an employee assistance program. He said their insurance allows them to seek help as well, and they go through a critical debriefing in times of shootings or other traumatic calls.

He said people will stay after shift and talk about how the call went, how the person feels and try to unload feelings so they’re not going home with them at the end of the day.

Ostendorf said outside of dispatch he works in crisis counseling, so he tries to apply and give his colleagues resources he has from counseling.

“Otherwise, I truly feel that with this job, you’re able to leave and come back and the next day is a new day,” he said. “It’s not like your typical job where you come back and you have the same paperwork or the same cases that you have to work on every day.”

Ostendorf started working in dispatch after graduating from Black Hills State University and has been with county dispatch for about 5.5 years. He said he left for about eight months to work somewhere else, but returned for the family environment and because he knew he was making a difference.

“It really sticks with you,” he said. “We truly are more like a family than we are a workplace because you work so much with the people that you work with on shift and then on the other shifts.”

Ostendorf said dispatchers get moved around on the floor and in each radio hub to give them experience with all the agencies. He said typically dispatchers start with the police department and progress through to fire dispatch.

Stephanie Olson, deputy director of operations for the center, said the turnover rate for the center is extremely low compared to the 15-20% rate nationwide.

Olson has been with the county for 23 years and began similarly to both Simon and Ostendorf. She said a friend recommended she apply.

“I remember walking into that room thinking, ‘This looks like Star Wars or something in here,’” she said. “I started working and just immediately loved it.”

She said a lot has changed in the 23 years she’s worked with the county, from increasing the number of people on the floor from four to nine to moving buildings. She said the volume of calls has certainly increased as well as the number of agencies, but so has the support for their team.

“It was never a bad place to work, but it was kind of like you didn’t talk about mental health or feelings or anything like that, and now people are comfortable talking about it and are encouraged to talk about it and seek out resources,” she said.

