County donation propels plans for Silver City fire station

For the past six years, the north end of the Silver City Volunteer Fire District has been served out of a leased pole barn barely large enough to house one fire engine, perched atop an unfriendly hill in ice and snow. Thanks to a $500,000 donation awarded by the Pennington County Commission last Tuesday, it’s getting a new home.

The donation, part of a $2 million budget request made by the Pennington County Fire Administration last summer, will allow Silver City’s Station #2 in Merritt to move out of a situation that served a temporary need, but was never intended for long-term use.

The request included $500,000 for volunteer fire departments in Quinn, Scenic and Wasta, in addition to Silver City. Each of the four stations in need of replacement suffered from similar issues, the budget request stated. Among the offending inadequacies were rotting foundations, lack of space, cracked floors and vermin infestation, often hindering the departments’ ability to respond to fires and medical emergencies.

Until about six years ago, Silver City’s northern edge was a 25-minute drive from its nearest station — the Main Station in Silver City — “and that’s just too long,” said Phil Schlief, fire chief for the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

“It takes quite a bit of time just because of the topology and the hills out there,” he told the Journal this week.

The need was identified for a station on the district’s northern edge, as well as additional firefighters in the area. Schlief said the response was “phenomenal,” recruiting eight new firefighters — six of which still remain. Space to accommodate that response, however, required some creativity.

About six years ago, Cousin’s Pizza & Pub leased space in its pole barn for the department to build a garage. The space could accommodate one truck, a smaller, wildland truck, along with a small amount of firefighter personal protective equipment.

Meant as a temporary solution, years passed and part of the space was remodeled into a private residence.

“So now there’s a family that lives right next to that — where we park our truck,” Schlief said, recalling a two-call day a few weeks ago where they fired up the diesel truck at 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., with a family right next door.

“They're fabulous folks, and they've let us do that, but we really need to find something else,” he said.

The Merritt station was also plagued with limited parking, no running water or bathroom facilities, and a radio “dead zone,” making contact with dispatch erratic and unreliable. Lack of space meant nowhere to train or meet, difficulty retrieving personal protective equipment and a navigational nightmare backing the truck into the bay.

Fast forward to 2021, Schlief heard rumblings of money available through the county and approached Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey about the need in Silver City.

Harvey presented a budget request to the Pennington County Commission in June 2021. He noted the four fire departments had zero means of steady state and local funding, and therefore no way to secure low interest rural development or similar loans.

The document also pointed out that non-tax based funded fire districts rely almost exclusively on donations, fundraisers, grants and wildland fire reimbursement.

“These volunteer fire departments are the living legacy of what the volunteer system was when it started in this region in the '50s and '60s,” the document read. “Each of these departments is vital to their communities, and the PennCo Fire Service for their response capabilities. Simply put, the County could not manage incidents without them.”

While the need was acknowledged, Silver City still needed to secure land. Over a year after the initial request, thwarted by dead ends with private property, they found their answer working with the U.S. Forest Service and worked together on a path forward.

The Forest Service was “absolutely amazing,” Schlief said, working with Silver City to secure four acres and a five-year construction lease, to turn into a 30-year lease once the building is completed. The land, north of Broad Gulch and south of the Sugar Shack, is “an excellent location for that north end of our district,” Schlief said.

Schlief said that entire area has been a black hole for multiple agencies. The corner of Rochford Road, Merritt Estes Road and U.S. Highway 385 calls on four different departments. In addition to Silver City, Nemo, Rochford, Brownsville and Johnson Siding also respond to calls there.

“And for any of us to get there from our current stations takes a long time,” he said. “So this is perfect for all of those other locations, too, because we can get somebody there — so it’s wonderful.”

The location is one of many improvements the new station will bring to the Silver City VFD. Decent facilities for training are part of recruitment and retention, Schlief said, a significant perk in a department run 100% by volunteers.

A new station will provide additional space for training, adequate space for equipment and possibly even a future site for a Forest Service Command Center, Schlief said, with the new station’s location in the central Black Hills.

“We’re pretty excited about it and ready to get going,” he said.

Currently, 17 firefighters volunteer their time to cover the 42-square-miles within the Silver City district.

“You have to realize that people are volunteering their time. We’re not paying anybody,” Schlief said. “They’re doing it because they think it’s the right thing to do.”

He hopes a new station will serve as an effort to make their efforts “worth their while,” he said, and keep them coming back.

Schlief and Harvey expressed their gratitude over the county’s role in making that happen. Harvey called their support “superior” at the Dec. 6 commission meeting, when the $500,000 was officially awarded.

“Anything we can do to help our Fire Service Board and our volunteers to be able to function,” said Commissioner Deb Hadcock, “and have their buildings and their equipment well-furnished in order to fight fires and for safety and protection.”

As construction plans begin to materialize, Schlief said a construction committee is looking to meet in early January, with hopes of construction beginning early spring.