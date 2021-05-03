County housing adding caseworker to Section 8 staff

Adding one caseworker to the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission payroll could reduce each worker’s load to an average 283 cases, the executive director said Monday.
Bryan Achbach, executive director of the county housing commission, said four caseworkers currently handle the county’s 1,417 Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers.
The federal program allows qualified households to receive rental assistance in their unit of choice if it meets criteria, and the county receives about $8 million to assist families. The commission would pay the difference between the tenant portion and the total rent. The renter would pay about 30% of their adjusted monthly income and no more than 40%.
The four caseworkers average about 354 cases per month. With the fifth caseworker, each would see about 283 cases.
“Does that decrease in caseload allow them to...pay a little bit more attention to the folks coming off the waiting list?” Achbach said.
He said caseworkers meet with everyone in the voucher program and recertifies them annually, which means verifying income, assets and family composition. He said they also do police background checks on everyone who applies.
Achbach said they’re looking for felony convictions more so than misdemeanors. He said they also don’t check for credit scores.
“We don’t do credit checks on the people that we serve here because what’s the point?” he said.
That doesn’t prevent private apartment complexes or landlords from performing a credit check for renters applying with the voucher though.
“That’s a big door slam in the face, too,” Achbach said.
As of April 29, there were 3,134 people on the waiting list for the Section 8 Vouchers with an estimated wait time of just under three years. Achbach said the average income of those on the waiting list is about $12,000.
Achbach said the commission knows they’ll see turnover in those with vouchers, so caseworkers start working on the waiting list.
He said the number one issues case workers hear is that families don’t have money for security deposit, along with application fees and being able to find rental units in general.
“By dropping those caseloads, I’m hoping we can maybe be a better resource and have a better understanding of what’s going on,” Achbach said.
The commission approved the hire for a fifth caseworker during its budget discussions and had the position and budget ready for April 1, but filling it has proven difficult, he said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —