County housing adding caseworker to Section 8 staff

Achbach said they’re looking for felony convictions more so than misdemeanors. He said they also don’t check for credit scores.

“We don’t do credit checks on the people that we serve here because what’s the point?” he said.

That doesn’t prevent private apartment complexes or landlords from performing a credit check for renters applying with the voucher though.

“That’s a big door slam in the face, too,” Achbach said.

As of April 29, there were 3,134 people on the waiting list for the Section 8 Vouchers with an estimated wait time of just under three years. Achbach said the average income of those on the waiting list is about $12,000.

Achbach said the commission knows they’ll see turnover in those with vouchers, so caseworkers start working on the waiting list.

He said the number one issues case workers hear is that families don’t have money for security deposit, along with application fees and being able to find rental units in general.