County Housing Authority plans to build 70 apartments over 18 months

Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Authority plans to address the need for housing in the area over the next year and a half.

“I think we all kind of recognize to basically fix this problem or contribute to a solution is we all have to contribute to this,” said authority executive director Bryan Achbach.

Achbach said the authority plans to build 70 apartments in two buildings that would be for low-income and median-income families, although plans are not completely in place.

He said according to the most recent numbers, Rapid City needs 3,000 housing units.

“I understand our 70 isn’t going to fix this, we’re not fixing the 3,000-unit deficit, but I absolutely think we have a piece to play in regards to moving that ball across the goal line,” Achbach said.

He said the authority has known for some time that there is a great need for affordable housing in the community. Affordable housing is considered spending 30% of a person’s income on housing, utilities and groceries.

According to a 2018 study, households earning less than $20,000 a year showed that 83% of residents live in unaffordable housing and 57% pay more than half of their income for housing. Those who made $20,000 to $34,999 a year had 63% living in unaffordable housing and 9% paid more than half of their income for housing. About 25% of renters who made $35,000 to $49,999 lived in unaffordable housing with 3% paying more than half of their income for housing.

Achbach said the authority’s new development would focus on workforce housing. The development would have one- and two-bedroom apartments. He said although they haven’t set rental prices, they hope to keep it around $800 for one beds and $1,000 for two beds, which would include rent and utilities.

The complex would be split into two buildings and be built on the authority’s seven-acre property near Vicki Powers Memorial Park on Champion Drive, east of Haines Avenue and north of Mall Drive.

The 70 units would have 46 one-bedrooms and 24 two-bedroom units. Achbach said the authority hopes to add three buildings to the lot over time. He said it would likely be more cost-effective to keep to the same layout, but would change plans to meet the needs of the community.

He said the complex would likely be a place where Section 8 voucher holders could look at the property as an option.

The development would cost around $9-$9.5 million. The Pennington County Commission allocated $2 million to the project out of its one-time COVID-19 relief funds in August. Achbach said the authority has its own $2 million toward the project right now and hopes to finance it with no more than half the dollars required.

Achbach said owning the land and have the money they do would put the authority in a position to keep its debt service low enough to keep rents low.

He said the project is through the schematic drawing phase and moving to making sure all steps have been met to qualify as affordable housing. If it has and the board approves the development, the architect would draw up the full plans and move forward.

Achbach said he is concerned about building material prices and labor shortages, but knows he doesn’t have control over it. He said the goal is to have 10% to 12% in contingency just in case.

He also said the goal is to have the project done in 18 months.

Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment has a total of 649 units, 500 of which are used for public housing.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.