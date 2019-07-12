{{featured_button_text}}
Croell Planning Commission Hearing (copy)

The room was nearly full for a Pennington County Planning Commission hearing in May on permits requested by Croell Inc. for a limestone mine.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is inviting public comments on the draft Zoning Ordinance Section 321 – Hard Rock Mining Operations. The draft can be found at pennco.org under the Departments/Planning tab.

The public comment period opened July 8 and will continue through Oct. 6. Comments may be submitted utilizing the form provided or by emailing directly to pcboc@pennco.org.

County employees will log and review all comments received before the draft Section 321 moves forward to the Planning Commission for its consideration.

