The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is inviting public comments on the draft Zoning Ordinance Section 321 – Hard Rock Mining Operations. The draft can be found at pennco.org under the Departments/Planning tab.
The public comment period opened July 8 and will continue through Oct. 6. Comments may be submitted utilizing the form provided or by emailing directly to pcboc@pennco.org.
County employees will log and review all comments received before the draft Section 321 moves forward to the Planning Commission for its consideration.