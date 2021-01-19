County postpones dust abatement policy discussion indefinitely, purchases highway department equipment

The Pennington County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday morning to indefinitely postpone the discussion on the dust abatement policy that was continued from the Nov. 17, 2020, meeting.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht made the motion so that the newly created Road Advisory Committee could form and hopefully discuss the policy.
Rossknecht said after the meeting that the board, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Highway Department will meet Jan. 29 to form the committee.
“We have to make sure the infrastructure and roads we have are going to be able to handle that increased (population) density,” Rossknecht said. “That’s why we want to get this road committee formed to help with expansion in the future.”
The committee was approved at the Nov. 17 meeting following a request from a Mystic Road resident to address the dust abatement policy.
Rossknecht said he hopes the committee will discuss that policy.
A liquid called mag water is used to suppress dust on roads. The current policy says any resident or landowner can ask the county Highway Department to apply the dust suppressant in front of their residence or on any county maintained road if the resident or landowner pays for all costs, including sales tax.
The cost is based on the price per lineal foot and is determined by the county’s annual bid price for dust suppressant and average labor and equipment cost. It is finally determined by the Highway Department. After payment, the department would schedule the application of the suppressant.
The policy was signed by former County Commission Chair Brenda Young and dated April 1, 2008.
Rossknecht said the cost per lineal foot is currently $1.67.
During the Tuesday meeting, the board approved the first budget supplement resolution of 2021 for county search and rescue. County auditor Cindy Mohler said the $45,100 supplement comes from an auction held by search and rescue in 2020.
The board also approved three citizen tax freeze abatement requests, an early payoff of a Motorola Lease Purchase dated May 24, 2018, for Emergency Services Communications Center/911 for $646,545.37, and a range fire suppression assistance resolution from the fire administration.
The board approved a request to reduce the speed limit to 30 mph on Pine Grove Road District within the county limits, a Forest Service Highway Easement Deed for the South Rochford Road Structure and a 2021 Highway Department equipment purchase authorization.
The equipment includes one new 2021 John Deere 772G motor grader for $321,600, one new 2022 114SD Freightliner tandem axle truck for $108,692, and six new 2021 Trail King TKBD22-433 trailers for $337,356.
The purchase of the equipment means postponing purchasing a vacuum broom to 2023.
