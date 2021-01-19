County postpones dust abatement policy discussion indefinitely, purchases highway department equipment

The Pennington County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday morning to indefinitely postpone the discussion on the dust abatement policy that was continued from the Nov. 17, 2020, meeting.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht made the motion so that the newly created Road Advisory Committee could form and hopefully discuss the policy.

Rossknecht said after the meeting that the board, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Highway Department will meet Jan. 29 to form the committee.

“We have to make sure the infrastructure and roads we have are going to be able to handle that increased (population) density,” Rossknecht said. “That’s why we want to get this road committee formed to help with expansion in the future.”

The committee was approved at the Nov. 17 meeting following a request from a Mystic Road resident to address the dust abatement policy.

Rossknecht said he hopes the committee will discuss that policy.