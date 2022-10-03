County receives $4 million for Crisis Stabilization Unit

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will fund the first 36 months of operations for Pennington County's Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The trust, which will award a $4 million grant to the county, made the announcement Monday morning with Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Pennington County Commission Chair Gary Drewes and other county personnel.

The 14,000-square-foot Crisis Stabilization Unit, which will be called Pivot Point, will be operated by the Behavior Management Systems. The Pennington County Commission announced the name at its Sept. 20 meeting. It is set to open by the end of the year.

Pivot Point will add 16 beds and serve acute behavioral needs across West River. It will have eight recliner-type chairs for stays up to 24 hours and 16 beds for stays up to five days.

Walter Panzirer, a trustee with the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said Helmsley is extremely excited to help fund Pivot Point, which will improve the continuum of mental health care by providing a regionalized approach to crisis intervention services.

“Clients seeking mental health treatment need a safe and supportive space to stabilize,” Panzirer said. “Having this facility closer to where they live will dramatically reduce the likelihood of readmission.”

In 2018, the Helmsley Charitable Trust helped fund a $118,000 year-long study of western South Dakota’s mental health services that included an assessment of strengths, needs and accessibility. Western South Dakota’s crisis stabilization unit was borne out of that study.

In 2020, the state of South Dakota allocated $4.2 million for the facility. Pennington County, Monument Health, the City of Rapid City and philanthropy support raised the remaining funds for the $6.2 million public-private partnership. In addition, Monument Health has also pledged a contribution of $1 million over the first four years to support the facility.

“We worked with our partners to push a new model of care to keep patients closer to home and their support systems,” said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. “Pivot Point will serve communities across Western South Dakota as a more effective and affordable model for South Dakota.”