County records show MG Oil as new owner of Baken Park Shopping Center

One of Rapid City’s oldest shopping centers, Baken Park, is under new ownership.

According to Pennington County equalization records, MG Oil Co. of Rapid City acquired the 195,000-square-foot shopping center on Oct. 18, 2019, for $14 million from the previously listed owner, MFP Mid-America Shopping Centers LLC, of Omaha, Neb.

An email and voicemail messages left with MG Oil Co. seeking comment on the purchase and potential plans for the property were not returned.

The shopping center is currently home to a number of retail stores and professional offices.

Among the tenants are a Family Fare supermarket, Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, Boyd’s Drug Mart, US Bank, Dollar Tree, Pro Motion Therapy, Black Hills Urgent Care, QDoba Mexican Eats, Culver’s Restaurant, Corner Pantry Fuel and Convenience Store, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, and The Trump Shop.

The shopping center, bordered by West Main Street on the north, Mountain View Road on the east, Canyon Lake Drive on the south and Rapid Creek on the west, was originally built in 1957 and named for the site of then-remote tourist cottages built along the banks of Rapid Creek.

The shopping center was rebuilt after sustaining heavy damage in the 1972 flood.