County releases vacation home rental survey

Pennington County officials are seeking the public's thoughts on an ordinance that governs vacation home rentals in the county.

The county released an online survey last week, found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MJZVWF9, to help guide staff as it reviews the ordinance.

County Planning Director Brittney Molitor said the survey is an attempt to be proactive with the number of requests that could come in regarding vacation home rentals. She said a handful of requests have come in for areas that aren't necessarily in compliance with the current ordinance.

The county originally added the vacation home rentals ordinance in 2012. The County Commission amended the ordinance in 2016 to include rentals in neighborhoods zoned suburban residential districts, but the requests coming in now are for areas outside of those permitted, Molitor said.

"We've kind of moved beyond having one house in a neighborhood being rented on a short-term basis, which was the original intent of the vacation rental ordinance," she said.

Applicants hoping to have a vacation home rental are required to submit the site plan for the layout of the property, an interior diagram/plan of the rental, specifications of existing wastewater treatment, an approval letter from the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for on-site wastewater treatment system and the maximum number of occupants, as well as licenses from the Department of Health and a Sales Tax license, according to the county website.

Molitor said there are upwards of 100 properties permitted as vacation rental homes and predicts it will increase in the coming years. She said people have requested to rent out their basements as short-term rentals as well as mother-in-law suites, guest houses on a property and other facilities.

The survey will be open through May 3. The Vacation Rental Housing committee, which currently has applications open through March 31 to add seven members, will review the survey answers and make a recommendation to the county commission.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

