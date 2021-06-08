County Republican Women's group to host home rule debate

Representatives from the city’s Home Rule Charter Committee and People’s Rule will debate home rule during the Pennington County Republican Women’s meeting June 17.
President Sara Frankenstein said each representative will present their argument followed by rebuttal.
“We wanted to offer the public some education right from the start,” she said. “We scheduled it as soon as we could after the home rule committee came back with their recommendations and charter.”
Home rule is a form of government that would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.
Jason Green, an associate general counsel for Monument Health and member of the Home Rule Charter Committee, will represent the committee’s recommendation to the Rapid City Council.
The committee presented their findings, recommendation and charter to the council May 20 at a special meeting. The committee recommended moving to a city manager style of government and a seven-member council.
Jordan Mason, spokesperson for People’s Rule, will present the opposing viewpoint.
People’s Rule is a ballot question committee that is opposed to home rule.
Frankenstein said the debate will last for about 45 minutes. No questions will be taken, but Green and Mason may be available for questions before or after the event.
During the meeting, the group will also hear updates from the state’s congressional delegations’ offices as well as Gov. Kristi Noem’s office.
The meeting is open to the public. Tickets are available for the luncheon at $20 with registration before June 14 or $25 at the door, although Frankenstein said those who hope to eat should RSVP at least three days in advance. There are also $5 tickets for others to attend without lunch, although they’re welcome to water and coffee. The event is free for students.
The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the debate starting around noon at the Alec Johnson Ballroom. The meeting will go to about 1 p.m.
People can register online at eventbrite.com. Only cash and checks will be taken at the door.
