The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications from individuals who are interested in serving on the Rapid City Area Air Quality Board. One member at large is needed to fill a three-year term running through 2022.
Service in this position is voluntary and no compensation will be derived. Board members are expected to attend the four regularly scheduled meetings during each year, as well as any special meetings which may be called if needs arise.
Eligible individuals shall be residents of or work in the Air Quality Control Zone. The Air Quality Board Members shall not derive a majority of their income, either directly or indirectly, from a person who is subject to regulation by Pennington County Ordinance No. 12 or by Rapid City Municipal Code Chapter 8.34. A map and description of the Air Quality Control Zone is available on the City’s website.
Those who want to be considered for an appointment are asked to submit a citizen interest form describing their qualifications and background to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners. Please include your agency or community affiliation (if applicable), your particular interests as related to a board of this kind, and what you can contribute to such a board. You may also submit supporting information such as a resume. Citizen interest forms can be found on the County website at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings.
All citizen interest forms must be received in the County Commission Office located on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City St., by 4 p.m., Dec. 20 in order to be considered.
Individual interviews for the position will be conducted at the end of December or the beginning of January.
For additional information, please contact the Air Quality Division at 605-394-4120.