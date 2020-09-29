County sells building for $1.1 million, approves $109.8 million annual budget

Pennington County Commissioners approved the sale of a building in north Rapid City for $1,125,000 to the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board at a special Tuesday meeting.
The building is located at 725 N. Lacrosse St. near East Monroe Street. It has a sign outside stating it’s the city/county alcohol and drug programs locations as well as Pennington County Health and Human Services, and veterans services.
The sale was announced after an executive session.
Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, which operates the Oyate Health Center, could not be reached for immediate comment.
The county commission also approved a $109,870,123 budget at Tuesday's meeting.
The budget decision was moved from the Sept. 23 meeting to account for the 1% increase adjustment due to the Gallagher wage scale plus benefits. The total amount of wage increases for 2021 is $1,195,784.
The budget uses $140,000 of stored CPI, which leaves about $425,469 in stored CPI for future use, and leaves reserves at about 19.71%. Commissioners said that was close to their goal percentage.
“If we can get it up by that 20%, hopefully if anything comes up, a 10% cut or anything else again, we’re ahead of the game,” commissioner chair Deb Hadcock said.
It also puts uncollectible taxes at $3,814,245, miscellaneous revenues at $51,204,734, levied tax dollars at $48,488,227 and cash applied at $13,991,407.
The other options had the same overall budget number, but differed in cash applied and the use of stored CPI.
The county's total budget for 2020 is $103,924,821.
The board also decided to start a committee that will review Tax Increment Financing Districts and the process.
A TIF helps local governments develop communities through additional tax revenue. A tax increment is the difference between the amount of property tax revenue before a district is created and the amount of property tax revenue generated after, according to the Department of Revenue.
Commissioner Gary Drewes brought the idea to the board and said he would head the committee at Hadcock’s suggestion.
Drewes said the county has had several informal inquiries about Tax Increment Financing Districts. He said there may be four different developers moving forward with their plans and may ask for a TIF since Box Elder doesn’t have bonding to do a TIF.
“I would like to try to put together a plan where we know what we have coming at us in the near future and maybe set out some procedures this commission wants to consider in advance of that,” he said.
The board found they did not have to make a decision on forming a committee. Members of the committee will not be restricted to county workers, but those interested should have a financial or economic background.
