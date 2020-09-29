County sells building for $1.1 million, approves $109.8 million annual budget

Pennington County Commissioners approved the sale of a building in north Rapid City for $1,125,000 to the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board at a special Tuesday meeting.

The building is located at 725 N. Lacrosse St. near East Monroe Street. It has a sign outside stating it’s the city/county alcohol and drug programs locations as well as Pennington County Health and Human Services, and veterans services.

The sale was announced after an executive session.

Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, which operates the Oyate Health Center, could not be reached for immediate comment.

The county commission also approved a $109,870,123 budget at Tuesday's meeting.

The budget decision was moved from the Sept. 23 meeting to account for the 1% increase adjustment due to the Gallagher wage scale plus benefits. The total amount of wage increases for 2021 is $1,195,784.

The budget uses $140,000 of stored CPI, which leaves about $425,469 in stored CPI for future use, and leaves reserves at about 19.71%. Commissioners said that was close to their goal percentage.