County to consider donating Wicksville Dam area to Game, Fish & Parks

County to consider donating Wicksville Dam area to Game, Fish & Parks

County staff will look into donating versus selling the Wicksville Dam area as a 50-year agreement with the state is set to expire.

The Pennington County Commission signed an agreement with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks in 1971 stating the department would manage about 40 acres. The department was responsible for technical planning, materials and development.

Game, Fish & Parks representatives told the commission there’s a holdup with the state purchasing land but that wouldn’t be true of a donation. 

Wicksville Dam is located in eastern Pennington County between New Underwood and Wasta and just south of Interstate 90.

The board moved Jayce Shearer’s request to move a cattle guard on Babcock Road to the March 2 meeting after Shearer, the Highway Department and commissioner Travis Lasseter have a chance to meet.

Highway Department Superintendent Joe Miller said there would be no benefit to the department by relocating or installing a new cattle guard. He said installing a new Department of Transportation-grade cattle guard could cost between $15,000 and $20,000, all of which would fall on Shearer.

Shearer asked if it would be possible to use the current cattle guard, reinforce it with concrete and move it to a straightaway.

Emergency Management director Dustin Willett gave an update on the county COVID-19 cases. He said the active cases are around the same level as before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

Commissioner Ron Rossknecht was appointed to the county Housing and Redevelopment Commission by a 4-1 vote with commissioner Lloyd LaCroix voting no.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

