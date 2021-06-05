Couple offers equalization hearing appeal advice

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Property owners can appeal a property assessment to their municipality or to the county board. The county board will see the municipality’s recommendation, staff appraiser’s recommendation, and that of the property owner, if they show up in person.

“There’s almost nobody that we don’t get to sit down with and talk to,” said equalization director Shannon Rittberger.

Rittberger said his office will work with the property owner on their complaint and review all the information. He said everything that’s said during an appeal has already been communicated to the owner, but it’s at the point where the board needs to make a decision.

During a county appeal, a staff appraiser will present the property to the board and show relevant pictures of the property. They will also go over about five comparable properties to the one being appealed and discuss a recommended assessment value.

The property owner, if they indicate to staff that they’ll attend the meeting in person, will be able to make their own case and their own recommendation for an assessment value.

Jeffrey Spilker said he and his wife watched videos of the previous appeal meetings, which helped them prepare.