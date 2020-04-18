Couple reacts to banishment after COVID-19 journey

The IHS did not comment on Juliana’s case.

The couple drove to Martin where Juliana was tested and told results should be back in three business days. Juliana said staff didn’t provide her any treatment for her breathing, but told her to go to the ER if it got worse. The couple returned home around 8 or 9 p.m.

Worsening symptoms

Christopher began to feel better and Juliana’s fever went down over the next few days. But Juliana said she was still coughing and “couldn’t really breathe.”

“The worst part is not knowing what we have,” Christopher said. Juliana said she called the Martin hospital each day to see if they had her test results.

On April 7, Juliana said she began having heart palpitations and strong coughing so she called the Monument Health ED in Rapid City which told her to come in. Just as they were pulling into the parking lot, Christopher said, Juliana called the Martin hospital again to see if they had her test results. They did. She was positive.