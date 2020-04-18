Couple reacts to banishment after COVID-19 journey

A couple from Porcupine faces an uncertain future after the Oglala Sioux tribal council banned them from the Pine Ridge Reservation and one of them tested positive for the coronavirus and then endured the stressful process of trying to obtain testing and treatment at three hospitals.
“I’m hurt and sad because I was trying to do good,” said Juliana Parker, who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. But I'm not angry, “I understand (the decision) because of the trauma they’ve had,” with a history of outsiders bringing infectious diseases, violence and other harms to the Lakota people.
Juliana is the athletic director, volleyball coach and a gym teacher at the Our Lady of Lourdes (OLL) elementary and middle school in Porcupine. Her husband, Christopher, is the student activities coordinator at Red Cloud High School in Pine Ridge.
Christopher and his wife, who are not tribal members, learned about the banishment while he was caring for her.
“We can’t even fight for ourselves” since the council “didn’t talk to us” before making the decision, he said.
The couple says the school and tribe boarded up and disinfected their rental home without permission, but Juliana said the most difficult thing has been not seeing her 11-year-old daughter who has lived in Porcupine for the past month.
Juliana is the only person living on the Pine Ridge Reservation with a confirmed case of COVID-19. She tested positive April 7 while quarantining at home after returning from Colorado en route to a surgery in California that ended up being cancelled.
The next day, the council deadlocked 9-9 on a motion to ban them. Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, broke the tie vote by voting in favor of the banishment. The council defeated a motion on a 9-10 vote to reprimand Red Cloud Indian School — a Catholic school system on the reservation — "for not taking more prevention actions in notifying the tribe of the situation earlier."
Craig Dillon, a councilman for the LaCreek District who lives in Martin, voted for the reprimand but missed the banishment vote when he lost cell service while calling into the meeting.
Dillon, who has an immunocompromised daughter and is at risk of the coronavirus due to diabetes, said he would have voted for banishment because the couple should be held to a high standard since they’re educators.
She’s an “educated person and the fact that you chose to get on an airplane and to go into a hot spot, that’s putting our tribe at risk,” he said. “It wasn’t the right choice” to travel because “if COVID-19 gets to the reservation, it will have a devastating effect.”
Travel precautions
Juliana, 39, grew up in Brazil. In 1988, she received a volleyball scholarship from National American University and moved to South Dakota. Christopher, 45, is from Arkansas. He met Juliana while visiting his brother in South Dakota.
Juliana studied physical education in Brazil but NAU had no such major so she studied business. She earned her teaching license four years ago and taught at the juvenile jail in Rapid City before applying to Red Cloud. The couple both accepted jobs with the school in July 2019.
It was “the best job that I’ve ever had,” Juliana said, adding that she loves the students, her principal, and the times the school prays and sings together. Her daughter is a fifth-grader at OLL.
In January, Juliana scheduled a medical procedure in California. Christopher traveled on March 21 to visit his children in Arkansas. Juliana said Red Cloud approved their travel and a 14-day leave of absence before any travel restrictions from the tribe went into effect.
Before departing, Juliana said she repeatedly called the doctor to make sure it was still scheduled given the coronavirus outbreak. On March 26, she drove to Chadron, Neb., and then flew to Denver and met Christopher, who flew in from Arkansas. The couple booked a hotel in Denver until the morning of March 29, when they were scheduled to fly to California.
Juliana said she was the only person on her flight to Denver, while Christopher said the flight attendants spaced out the few passengers on his plane. Both said they wore masks and gloves, tried to stay away from others and frequently washed their hands.
“We did everything we possibly could even when traveling,” Christopher said.
Also on March 26, the council passed a shelter-in-place ordinance that went into effect March 27 that says most people can’t leave their homes or the reservation. Medical travel was exempted.
Juliana said the couple spent their entire time in Denver in the hotel. The day before they were to fly to California, her doctor called to say the surgery was cancelled. The couple flew back to Chadron on March 29 and drove back to Porcupine to enter a 14-day quarantine — a step required by Red Cloud and the shelter-in-place ordinance.
“We didn’t stop anywhere in Pine Ridge, we went straight into our home,” Christopher said. “We followed all the rules.”
A Facebook post from Red Cloud said staff brought the couple food and other necessities, but Juliana said that’s not true — she had already stocked up in preparation for the quarantine.
Seeking testing
We both began to feel “sleepy and achy” all over when we returned to Porcupine, Christopher said. They thought they just had the flu since “from what you hear, (coronavirus has) got to be worse than this.”
Then Juliana began coughing and having difficulty breathing so she set up a virtual doctor’s appointment for 1 p.m. on April 3.
“You have everything that COVID-19 patients that I had see,” Juliana said the doctor told her. The doctor emailed her a letter addressed to health providers that she needed a test.
Juliana called Monument Health in Rapid City since she heard about its drive-through testing station, but she said a nurse told her she didn’t qualify since she didn’t know if she had been in contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus. Juliana said the nurse told her to stay home and call her primary care doctor.
Contact with a verified COVID-19 patient used to be a qualification for testing but is no longer a requirement, said Monument spokesman Dan Daly.
Juliana called her doctor in Martin who told her to go to the nearest emergency room since she was having shortness of breath. She called the Indian Health Service hospital in Pine Ridge to ask if she can come even though she is not Native American. Juliana said a staffer said she should come and offered to send an ambulance but she said Christopher could drive her.
The couple said they wore masks and gloves to the hospital. Juliana said she told the front desk about her symptoms and was soon taken to an exam room where staff was wearing full protective gear.
Juliana told the doctor about her shortness of breath, aches, fever and lack of smell, and showed him the letter from the telehealth doctor. She said she was told she didn't qualify for testing since her oxygen levels were normal and noted that testing supplies were limited and expensive. He did say, however, that he would give her a chest X-ray and steroid shot, anxiety pills and an inhaler to help with breathing.
The doctor left, Juliana said, and when he returned he asked if she was an enrolled tribal member and said the front desk staff should have asked her that. Juliana explained that she’s not.
Juliana said the IHS doctor told her that he couldn't give her treatment and medication since she wasn't an enrolled tribal member but he would call the hospital in Martin to let it know that she is heading their way.
The IHS cares for members of federally recognized tribes but treats non-Native Americans in limited circumstances, according to federal law. The IHS also created specific COVID-19 guidelines for treating non-members.
“IHS facilities in the Great Plains Area have been given direction to provide care to any individual presenting with signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness consistent with COVID-19,” the IHS said in an email. “Any individual presenting to the Pine Ridge emergency department with these signs or symptoms would be screened and tested if indicated.”
The IHS did not comment on Juliana’s case.
The couple drove to Martin where Juliana was tested and told results should be back in three business days. Juliana said staff didn’t provide her any treatment for her breathing, but told her to go to the ER if it got worse. The couple returned home around 8 or 9 p.m.
Worsening symptoms
Christopher began to feel better and Juliana’s fever went down over the next few days. But Juliana said she was still coughing and “couldn’t really breathe.”
“The worst part is not knowing what we have,” Christopher said. Juliana said she called the Martin hospital each day to see if they had her test results.
On April 7, Juliana said she began having heart palpitations and strong coughing so she called the Monument Health ED in Rapid City which told her to come in. Just as they were pulling into the parking lot, Christopher said, Juliana called the Martin hospital again to see if they had her test results. They did. She was positive.
Juliana said she called her principal to let her know about the positive test before a nurse in full protective gear met her at the car and brought her inside using a wheelchair. She said staff gave her a chest X-ray, IV and saline shot, and an inhaler to use at home. Juliana said she asked if there’s any more medications she could take home and the doctor said other prescriptions would need to come from her primary care doctor.
Juliana said she was discharged after a few hours and told that she shouldn’t come back unless her breathing got to the point where she would need to be on a ventilator. The couple said they were surprised Monument didn’t treat hold her longer, at least overnight.
Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, wrote in an email that COVID-19 patients are hospitalized if they need a ventilator but also if they have pneumonia, a lack of oxygenation, circulatory shock, sepsis or other systemic complications. Discharged patients are instructed to rest, stay hydrated and take medicine to relieve their fever and pain.
Juliana said her primary health care doctor prescribed her Z-Pak, cough and anxiety medications, and she eventually began to recover. She received a letter from the Department of Health saying that she is no longer considered contagious as of April 14.
Juliana said staff at the three hospitals seemed well prepared with protective gear and had a clear protocol for evaluating possible COVID-19 patients. She said some doctors acted “robotic and afraid” but others were very nice. And she said the reason she asked for more treatments and wanted to stay overnight at Monument is because she was afraid what would happen if her breathing rapidly declined.
Overall, “I felt like I had the plague, it was’t welcoming,” Juliana said of her experience trying to obtain testing and treatment.
Shut out from home
After dropping Juliana off at Monument, Christopher said, Juliana's principal called him and he shared he was driving home to pick up clothing, medicine and his CPAP machine. He said the principal said he would need to arrive before the house was sealed off.
But the superintendent then called to say he can't come back because the house was set to be sealed and sanitized, and the school will reimburse him for a CPAP rental, Christopher said. Raymond Nadolny, school president, later called to say the school will pay for a hotel and that they should save their receipts for possible reimbursement.
Christopher says he and Juliana rent their home on the school campus and he's upset that Red Cloud and the tribe sealed and cleaned the house without their permission. He said there are no nearby occupied homes and he thinks it would be safer if staff had let the virus die off on its own after two weeks.
Red Cloud staff cordoned off the couple’s home since the virus can live on surfaces, Nadolny told the Journal. He said the tribe’s emergency management department arrived a few hours later to seal the home.
Nadolny said he asked the couple to remain in Rapid City until they were done quarantining to protect the “vulnerable population of the reservation” and also because the shelter-in-place ordinance was now active.
The couple said they learned they were banished on April 7 when a friend texted them. Christopher said one of the council members who voted in favor of the ban later called to apologize, saying he voted based on wrong information Red Cloud shared about where the couple traveled to and when they returned. Christopher said he asked why the council didn’t wait to vote until hearing from him and Juliana first hand, and the councilman didn’t have a good answer.
Nadolny said the information he posted on Facebook was the most accurate information he had at the time. "We had a responsibility to alert the tribal council as well as our community” about the positive case as soon as possible, he said.
Juliana said a Red Cloud chaplain calls every day to check in on them, and that friends and Rapid City churches are providing them with clothing and food. Red Cloud continues to pay their salary and Juliana is grading students by accessing a website on her cell phone since her laptop is at home.
The couple said they wrote a letter to the council asking it to reconsider the banishment while Nadolny said three Red Cloud staff members are also working on the issue.
In the meantime, the couple is looking for housing and jobs in Rapid City since they need to make sure they have a home and income. They also said someone from Red Cloud will be delivering their items once the home has been sanitized and quarantined.
“We just want to get our lives back together” and want our belongings back, Christopher said. “I want to know the future ... I love everyone there but I want my stability,” Juliana added.
The couple said one option they’re considering is living in Rapid City while Juliana commutes to work at OLL.
