Couple's catering service delivers cuisine and culture

Kimberly is Lakota and Jewish, and Brandon is Lakota and Northern Cheyenne.

“Both of our families are very much into food,” she said.

Kimberly put her business-launching skills to use, wrote a business plan, obtained funding and they opened Etiquette Catering Co. on Dec. 13, 2018.

They now work out of a cozy space at 521 Seventh Street.

“At first, I was like. I don’t think I can make it happen because it is so small,” she said.

Brandon remodeled the narrow storefront into a homey meeting area up front, with an efficient commercial-grade kitchen behind a pocket door in the rear.

She said the kitchen is well organized and manageable and easy to keep clean, despite its tight quarters.

“Now it’s a beautiful space. I love cooking here,” she said.

Their pre-order for pick-up menu, which can be seen at etiquettecateringco.com, includes a variety of appetizers, salads, and lunch and dinner entrees for events of any size.

They also offer cooking classes, with attendees coming from all walks of life.