Couple seek surrogate to carry 'miracle baby'

An inexplicable illness left Rachel and Ross Pfeifle unable to conceive a child naturally. The Rapid City couple is searching for a surrogate mother who can help them achieve their dream of parenthood.
Rachel, 34, went through a ground-breaking medical procedure in May to retrieve two of her eggs. After the fertilization process, one embryo survived and is frozen in a long-term facility in Minneapolis until the couple can find a surrogate. Rachel has no siblings and Ross’ sister is unable to serve as a surrogate, Rachel said.
Though some women have contacted the couple, Rachel said the surrogate screening process is rigorous. Surrogates must be between 21 and 40, must have already had at least one child and no complications with their pregnancy, and must be healthy and able to pass a physical.
The Pfeifles ideally hope to have a surrogate identified by the end of this year so the surrogate can begin the in-vitro fertilization process next year. Rachel said the couple is optimistic and willing to take their time to find the right person.
“We are a happy, healthy, loving family who wants to start our parenthood journey,” Rachel said. “We always felt like there was something missing in our family, and we both have a strong desire to be a parent. Watching my husband teach our child how to ride a bike or having a mini-me helping bake cookies is something we are ready to experience.”
Rachel is unable to safely become pregnant and carry a child as the result of nearly 10-year battle with ulcerative colitis. Rachel had been healthy all her life until she developed the autoimmune disorder.
“I got sick at 25 and never got better. It doesn’t run in my family; I’m kind of an abnormality,” Rachel said. “Being diagnosed with it was a little odd. It was six months after I started dating my husband.”
“Rachel got sick and never got better no matter what the doctors recommended,” said Ross, 34.
The couple sought help at the Mayo Clinic, where doctors diagnosed Rachel’s ulcerative colitis.
"They explained that Rachel had less than a year to live given the extent the disease had destroyed her body. Our hearts stopped,” Ross said.
Five years, six surgeries and more than 100 outpatient procedures saved Rachel’s life. The couple married and were looking forward to starting their family, Ross said. However, doctors told the couple because of complications from Rachel’s multiple surgeries, the Pfeifles would be unable to conceive naturally.
“They explained we would put both Rachel’s and our baby’s life at risk if she were to get pregnant or try to carry our baby,” Ross said.
The couple visited an advanced reproductive clinic in Colorado, where doctors ultimately said they couldn’t help the couple because of Rachel’s complex surgical history. The Pfeifles also consulted the Mayo Clinic again, where doctors also said damage to Rachel’s body was too extensive.
Undeterred, Ross said Rachel researched procedures and medical journals. She stayed in contact with the Mayo Clinic and sent them ideas and questions. Her efforts paid off this spring.
“We received a call from Mayo saying Rachel clearly wasn’t going to give up and had actually spurred an idea. They proposed a ground-breaking procedure to use MRI in guiding an egg retrieval. It had never been done before in the entire world,” Ross said. “They told us everything that could go wrong and that we would be defying all odds if this worked.”
Typically, egg retrieval is done with the assistance of an ultrasound machine, Rachel said. Because of scar tissue from Rachel’s multiple surgeries, the Mayo Clinic team needed to perform an MRI-guided egg retrieval, which is new and more complex than using an ultrasound. The surgeon and medical team also had to be trained for the new procedure.
“Having a dedicated team all wanting the same thing has been so incredible,” Rachel said.
Rachel temporarily moved to Minnesota in May to begin a regimen of hormones, shots, blood work and MRIs before she could undergo the MRI-guided egg retrieval. Rachel said the couple's embryo can safely remain frozen for about two years or more, until the Pfeifles find a surrogate.
“We’ve already defied all odds getting this far, and we are going to put all our energy into this. If it doesn’t take, we do have the option to do the (MRI-guided egg retrieval) again. It’s a lot of work getting prepared for these kind of procedures. We’ve already come this far. We’ve put our faith into that it’s going to work out,” Rachel said.
While looking for a surrogate, the Pfeifles are trying to raise at least $60,000 to cover surrogacy expenses. They’re also facing high medical bills because the new MRI-guided egg retrieval process is not covered by insurance.
“The surrogacy agencies we’ve contacted recommended not starting the process until we have $100,000 saved and that most likely won’t cover all the costs,” Ross said. “We’ve spent a lot of our savings getting this far and still found ways to save $40,000 to put towards our family. We still need to find an incredible woman (surrogate) willing to carry our miracle baby and also raise an additional $60,000 to cover the remaining surrogacy expenses."
Women interested in being surrogates can contact the Pfeifles at RossRachel017@gmail.com. Anyone who would like to donate toward the cost of the Pfeifles’ surrogacy process can use Venmo @RossRachel017.
The Pfeifles have considered adopting as another path to parenthood, Rachel said, and adoption is still something they might pursue.
“No matter how we start our family, we have so much love to give and look forward to the journey,” she said.
Meanwhile, the couple hopes by sharing their story, they will fight taboos that exist around surrogacy and raise awareness about it, Rachel said.
Rachel is advocating for laws that support surrogacy in South Dakota. This year, the state legislature voted on State Senate bill 183, which puts restrictions on contracts used between surrogates and families. Gov. Kristi Noem signed the bill. In 2020, a bill was introduced — and failed -- that would have banned surrogacy, Rachel said.
“We are reaching out to those legislators in our territory who voted against or even sponsored it in hopes that they will have a different opinion the next session,” Rachel said.
Aside from a meeting with Helene Duhamel, Rachel said she has contacted all the district representatives in Pennington County but has gotten little to no response yet. Rachel said she knows other families in western South Dakota have used surrogacy to become parents, and she hopes families statewide will contact their legislators to urge support for bills and laws to support surrogacy.
“We are in a race against the legislature to make our dreams of having a family happen before they end up passing something that would harm every couple and family who will use alternative approaches to starting their family,” the Pfeifles said in a news release.