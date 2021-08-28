Couple seek surrogate to carry 'miracle baby'

Undeterred, Ross said Rachel researched procedures and medical journals. She stayed in contact with the Mayo Clinic and sent them ideas and questions. Her efforts paid off this spring.

“We received a call from Mayo saying Rachel clearly wasn’t going to give up and had actually spurred an idea. They proposed a ground-breaking procedure to use MRI in guiding an egg retrieval. It had never been done before in the entire world,” Ross said. “They told us everything that could go wrong and that we would be defying all odds if this worked.”

Typically, egg retrieval is done with the assistance of an ultrasound machine, Rachel said. Because of scar tissue from Rachel’s multiple surgeries, the Mayo Clinic team needed to perform an MRI-guided egg retrieval, which is new and more complex than using an ultrasound. The surgeon and medical team also had to be trained for the new procedure.

“Having a dedicated team all wanting the same thing has been so incredible,” Rachel said.

Rachel temporarily moved to Minnesota in May to begin a regimen of hormones, shots, blood work and MRIs before she could undergo the MRI-guided egg retrieval. Rachel said the couple's embryo can safely remain frozen for about two years or more, until the Pfeifles find a surrogate.