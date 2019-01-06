The parents of a 26-year-old woman who perished in a fire in Fairburn in July 2017 has sued the town of approximately 90 residents and a neighbor, alleging the demolition of a wooden outbuilding created a nuisance that contributed to her death.
Julie Pawelski, who was living in Rapid City at the time, was staying overnight at the home of her parents, James and Sharlene Pawelski, when on the morning of July 25 a grass fire spread to the family's house.
In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 18 in the 7th Judicial Circuit in Custer County, attorney George Nelson argues that a wooden "heap" left on the property of neighbor Michael Friend fed the fire that killed Julie Pawelski. The debris, according to the lawsuit, was from the remnants of a structure that a Fairburn city representative had ordered demolished but was never cleaned up.
"The subject fire consumed the wooden structure," Nelson writes, causing the fire to become "greater in size and fury."
The Pawelski's lawsuit alleges wrongful death and seeks "special and compensatory" damages from both Friend and the town of Fairburn for the loss of their daughter as well as their home and garage.
Requests for comment to the plaintiff's attorney were not returned. A voicemail left for a phone number listing for Michael Friend was also not returned. A legal representative for the town of Fairburn could not be reached.
The lawsuit states that the fire began when a 7-year-old child playing with a lighter started the grass fire. Wind pushed the fire to the demolished wooden outbuilding on Friend's property and then to the Pawelski's two-story residence, which they shared with an elderly woman.
Custer Fire Department Chief Joe Harbach was quoted at the time as saying the blaze had the potential to destroy the entire town.
A state fire marshal report written by Deputy State Fire Marshall Mike Erickson said the fire began between two streets.
"The fire originated from within grass on the southwest side of a bush located on the east side of 2nd Street between Pine and Main and extended into structures and other exposures," Erickson wrote.
The report notes the wooden outbuilding on Friend's property, saying it had collapsed "from lack of maintenance."
Crews took an hour to contain the fire that burned two acres in town, damaging buildings and vehicles on Main Street.
The summer of 2017 saw drought across much of South Dakota, slowing crop production and raising fire risks. The state fire marshal's report also mentions the day's "hot and dry" conditions."