STURGIS | Zoe Nauman simply glowed on her wedding day, resplendent in a sleeveless burgundy dress showing off her body art, her long blond hair falling around her shoulders.
Her groom, Dustin Capps, dressed in black collared shirt and jeans, could barely contain his emotions, wiping away tears, his goateed chin quivering as he spoke.
“I’m an emotional guy, an old softie,” he said.
Their scheduled 3 p.m. nuptials on Tuesday were delayed by a flyover of a B1-B bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base, but once inside the makeshift chapel tucked into a corner of J & J Optical, not even the constant rumble of motorcycles on nearby Lazelle Street distracted Rev. Joan Pillen from officiating the sacrament of marriage.
In a 10-minute ceremony marked with laughter and tears, Capps and Nauman became one of dozens of couples who will tie the knot during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
“We are here today to participate in a very joyous occasion, to celebrate a wonderful moment, the wedding of Zoe and Dustin,” said Pillen solemnly.
“Dustin, will you take Zoe to be your wife and be faithful to her in tender love and honor, offering encouragement and companionship, and will you live with her and cherish her as love and respect lead you in the bond of marriage?” she asked.
“Absolutely, I will,” Capps replied, his voice still breaking with the joy of the moment.
“Of course, I will,” Nauman said, when her turn came.
“I knew you would,” Pillen said, drawing laughter. “I knew we’d get yes’s from this one.”
Pillen, ordained as a Reverend with the Universal Life Church, performs weddings year-round but is especially busy during the motorcycle rally.
The optical business she owns and operates with her husband Jubal also is steady selling wraparound prescription eyewear to bikers, along with repairs of broken eyewear and replacement of lost contact lens.
She has hitched as many as 150 couples during rally week.
Details from some ceremonies are are unsuitable for a family newspaper, including one wedding where both bride and bridegroom wore nothing but body paint.
“It single-handedly secured itself as the first, last and only body paint wedding I’ll ever do,” was all she could say.
Rally romantics can seal their matrimonial bonds either indoors or outside, on their motorcycles. On the Wednesday morning of rally week, Pillen performs weddings in the natural solitude of Roughlock Falls in Spearfish Canyon.
Florist Heather Silvestre of Affordable Flowers and Gifts of Sturgis averages five wedding bouquets for Pillen’s services per day, she said.
Photographer Pam Nowell said the money she makes during the rally helps pay for the propane to heat her Newell home during the winter.
In spite of the brevity and friendly informality of the ceremony, the vast majority of rally weddings are planned well in advance, Pillen said.
“There are almost no spur-of-the moments,” Pillen said. “It’s never someone who just met in the bar.”
Capps said he and Nauman, both of Santa Fe, N.M., had talked about getting married for a year and a half.
He essentially proposed, he said, during his birthday dinner last February.
“I said, if we do get married, we could do it in Sturgis at the rally, because we’re planning on being there,” Capps said. “She looked at me and said, ‘yeah, OK.’”
“We didn’t want any trouble and thought it would be cool,” Nauman said. “It made sense for us.”
Dustin's parents, Frank and Cheri Capps of Clearwater, Fla., served as witnesses for their son's wedding.