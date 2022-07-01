Court program helps offenders find sobriety

Cory J, Sean Bielstein and Tavis Walker started the DUI Specialty Court program to avoid going back to prison, but they all quickly realized it would be worth more than staying in front of bars rather than behind them.

Cory J was the sole graduate during DUI Court Commencement Wednesday, the program's 24th graduation ceremony and 84th graduate. More than 20 people, including friends, family and former and current program participants applauded Cory as he received his certificate.

“I’m really not even the same person I was when I first came in,” he said. “Sobriety has brought me out, I recognize myself again. It’s a good change, it’s comfortable.”

Pennington County Judge Sarah Morrison, who is currently assigned to the court, said the program is a voluntary change that requires work while incarceration is easy. The court was established in 2013.

The voluntary program provides intensive supervision and treatment services, holding participants accountable through regular appearances with the court judge, frequent and random drug and alcohol testing, addiction treatment, mental health treatment, medication management, behavior modification based on incentives and sanctions, and intense community supervision.

The program has five phases with specific goals and activities in each phase. Completion of requirements means a person gets to go to the next phase with approval from the DUI court team. The length of the program can differ, but is no less than 14 months.

To be eligible, participants must be at least 18 years old, have a felony driving under the influence offense, no sex offense conviction history, is at high risk or shows a high need, is not on parole and is willing to maintain residency restrictions.

Bielstein said when he joined the program, he had already gone to prison twice for DUIs and had six on his record. He said a previous judge spoke and it was like she was reading his soul.

He said it didn’t take him very long to dive into the program.

“Them forcing me to go to (Alcoholics Anonymous) was a big deal,” Bielstein said. “I actually restarted my sobriety the day after I got off probation because it was the first day I went to AA without having to be nudged by the judge, as we say.”

He said Alcoholics Anonymous was a big wake-up call because he saw lawyers, judges, accomplished athletes and people he considered to have done great things.

“I think to myself, well I’m nowhere near that good, so who am I to think I can do this by myself,” Bielstein said. “It only took me about a month before a light switch flipped and I was like, ‘OK, I guess I am an alcoholic and I probably deserve to be here.’”

Walker said he had also been to prison before for a DUI. He said he finished with a prior case in February and got another DUI in March. He said he became aware of the program and didn’t want to go back to prison, and applied. He was denied right off the bat.

“I had to fight to get in this program because they were like, ‘No, we already sniffed you out,’” he said.

Walker said he worked with his attorney and finally got in the program, but it felt like “they were gunning for me the whole entire time.”

He said at first he fought back but then it began to click for him. Walker said he realized people in the program were trying to guide him to help him stay sober.

“Then it became a crutch for me to try to get to that next path and a lot of goals in life,” he said.

Walker graduated from phase four last month and is now working toward his driver's license. He also earned his barber’s license and is working in his own salon barber shop.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

