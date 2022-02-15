 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court rules for Lee Enterprises in legal battle with hedge fund

Lee Enterprises

The publisher of the Rapid City Journal and newspapers in North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska got a little help in its fight against a hostile takeover Tuesday.

A Delaware court ruled in favor of Iowa-based Lee Enterprises' move in December to reject New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's board nominees on procedural grounds.

Alden attempted to nominate new board members last year at the same time it was trying to get the board to accept its offer to buy the company at $24 per share. After Lee rejected both ideas, Alden sued, alleging its board nominees were illegally ignored.

Alden also brushed off Tuesday's decision, putting out a statement urging shareholders to block the re-election of the two top Lee board members it had hoped to replace. If the board members don't win approval of a majority of shareholders, they have to resign, Alden said.

"Our 'Vote No' campaign will act as a referendum on this entrenched duo's many failures," the Alden statement read, "and will act as a platform for stockholders to send a clear message that the corporate governance at Lee must be rectified."

Lee, which has called Alden a “vulture hedge fund,'' publishes nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska and Montana, the Rapid City Journal and others including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News.

Alden, which is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, has developed a reputation for using extensive layoffs and severe cost cuts at the newspapers it owns.

The issue between Alden and Lee's shareholders and board is whether Alden's initial offer of $24 per share fairly values Lee.

Lee's share price has increased in recent months following Alden's bid, closing at $35.50 on market close Monday.

 
