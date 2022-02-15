Court rules for Lee Enterprises in legal battle with hedge fund

"Our 'Vote No' campaign will act as a referendum on this entrenched duo's many failures," the Alden statement read, "and will act as a platform for stockholders to send a clear message that the corporate governance at Lee must be rectified."

Lee, which has called Alden a “vulture hedge fund,'' publishes nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska and Montana, the Rapid City Journal and others including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News.

Alden, which is one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners, has developed a reputation for using extensive layoffs and severe cost cuts at the newspapers it owns.

The issue between Alden and Lee's shareholders and board is whether Alden's initial offer of $24 per share fairly values Lee.

Lee's share price has increased in recent months following Alden's bid, closing at $35.50 on market close Monday.