COVID-19 testing kits 'diverted to more critical areas,' local doctor says

Patients at Creekside Medical Clinic awaiting testing for COVID-19 may have to wait longer.

Dr. Nancy Babbitt at Creekside told the Journal on March 19 that Sanford Lab would receive thousands of testing kits this week for COVID-19, which is where Creekside would be able to send their tests for processing. She said she was excited that her clinic would have testing capability by Monday.

Yet, Babbitt posted on Facebook Wednesday that the thousands of testing kits she was promised for COVID-19 were “diverted to more critical areas.”

She said Wednesday that thousands of patients had called her desperately seeking COVID-19 tests, many who were ill with high fevers, cough and respiratory symptoms.

She wrote that many of these patients had been to the emergency room or urgent care clinics and were told they didn’t qualify for testing, after testing negative for influenza or strep throat.