COVID-19 testing kits 'diverted to more critical areas,' local doctor says

Patients at Creekside Medical Clinic awaiting testing for COVID-19 may have to wait longer.
Dr. Nancy Babbitt at Creekside told the Journal on March 19 that Sanford Lab would receive thousands of testing kits this week for COVID-19, which is where Creekside would be able to send their tests for processing. She said she was excited that her clinic would have testing capability by Monday.
Yet, Babbitt posted on Facebook Wednesday that the thousands of testing kits she was promised for COVID-19 were “diverted to more critical areas.”
She said Wednesday that thousands of patients had called her desperately seeking COVID-19 tests, many who were ill with high fevers, cough and respiratory symptoms.
She wrote that many of these patients had been to the emergency room or urgent care clinics and were told they didn’t qualify for testing, after testing negative for influenza or strep throat.
“I am so very sad and frustrated that I spread the word Monday about how hopeful I was about having testing available and today, my staff had to tell people over and over again that we don’t have the ability to test them for this deadly virus,” Babbitt wrote. “I am so very sorry. There is no question these people need to be tested.”
On Thursday, she wrote an update on her Facebook page that she received a call from a spokesperson at Sanford Lab who was “very concerned and helpful.”
The woman calling Dr. Babbitt said the swab kits they were supposed to receive at Creekside to conduct testing were diverted by the manufacturer of those swab kits, not by Sanford Lab.
“I think this knowledge makes Sanford Lab feel better, or less responsible, and I understand their need to protect their reputation and public relations,” Babbitt wrote.
Babbitt also said that the caller asked her to take down her original Facebook post from Wednesday where she had stated that “the rug was pulled out from under our feet” by Sanford Lab. Babbitt refused.
She said she’s devastated at the lack of testing availability for patients, the general public, as well as her own employees, if they should develop symptoms.
