COVID-19 costing Deadwood millions, gaming association says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood gaming lost $11.4 million in gaming revenue during its shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's gaming association announced Monday.

Deadwood City Council closed casinos March 25 and voted to reopen them May 7 with CDC guidelines in place and limitations, including limiting the number of players at table games.

Executive Director Mike Rodman said Monday he expects it it will take some time before casinos are able to rebound from its impact.

According to a press release, several million more dollars were lost in hotel, food and beverage sales from the shutdown. May, however, saw only a $1.4 million loss in gaming revenue.

Rodman said he expects to see fewer device licensing renewals come July 1 and less money to market the gaming industry.

Statistics released Friday by The South Dakota Commission on Gaming show a 14.77% decrease in the gaming handle, or the amount of money bet, compared to May 2019. There also was a 12.99% decrease in slot machines and a 42.46% decrease in table games handle.

Rodman said the big challenge for casinos is to stay viable during an uncertain time.