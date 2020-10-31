COVID-19 delays parole dates for some South Dakota prisoners

Some South Dakota prisoners are having their parole dates delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parole releases have been temporarily suspended for people housed in facilities or units impacted by COVID-19 cases identified through mass testing, according to an Oct. 28 update posted on the website of the Department of Corrections.
“The DOC understands that this is frustrating to not only the offenders, but also their families,” the update says. “However, the DOC is committed to reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of offenders, their families and the community.”
Case management and transition staff are working “to ensure the earliest possible release dates” once the quarantine period is over. Parole dates for individual prisoners will be “based upon several factors including but not limited to the individual living situation/residence plans and transportation arrangements.”
Prisoners whose sentences has expired will continue to be released, even if they have the virus or are being quarantined with those who do.
“The DOC has no legal authority to hold offenders who have reached their expiration date of sentence or the suspended sentence release date as determined by the court,” the update says.
Case management staff track these release dates months in advance in an “attempt to work with individual offenders prior to discharge with the goal of a safe transition back into the community.”
People being released are given a rapid COVID-19 test just before they leave prison and provided information on the virus if they test positive. DOC and the Department of Health have assisted people who have no viable transportation or housing arrangements.
The update also includes information on COVID-19 mitigation efforts and protocols for when there are positive cases.
“When inmates test positive for COVID-19, we isolate them from non-positive inmates and quarantine those identified as close contacts,” the update says. “We have made modifications to our physical plant operations, implemented new protocols and developed strategies to deal with the various challenges of responding to a public health crisis.”
Moving people to quarantined units involves moving their property, changing programming schedules, adjusting meals and recreation and other changes, the update says.
When it comes to mitigation the DOC says it has:
- Implemented regular symptom screening for both staff and inmates;
- Developed isolation and quarantine plans for all facilities;
- Restricted inmates' access to community work programs;
- Suspended in-person visitation and volunteer activities;
- Revised schedules to increase social distancing;
- Bolstered disinfection efforts and laundry services;
- Adjusted intake process;
- Mandated that all inmates and staff wear masks.
However, the DOC did not stop all community-based work programs.
The DOC announced March 17 that all community service and work release programs, plus parolees with the Community Transition Program, were on hold due to the pandemic.
But it never announced in July that it was phasing in community service programs, where inmates receive prison wages under the national minimum wage for working at government and nonprofit jobs.
The DOC only confirmed that the community service programs re-started in July after the Journal reported last month that the COVID-19 outbreak in the women’s prison began after this program re-started.
