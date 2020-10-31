COVID-19 delays parole dates for some South Dakota prisoners

Some South Dakota prisoners are having their parole dates delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parole releases have been temporarily suspended for people housed in facilities or units impacted by COVID-19 cases identified through mass testing, according to an Oct. 28 update posted on the website of the Department of Corrections.

“The DOC understands that this is frustrating to not only the offenders, but also their families,” the update says. “However, the DOC is committed to reducing the potential spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of offenders, their families and the community.”

Case management and transition staff are working “to ensure the earliest possible release dates” once the quarantine period is over. Parole dates for individual prisoners will be “based upon several factors including but not limited to the individual living situation/residence plans and transportation arrangements.”

Prisoners whose sentences has expired will continue to be released, even if they have the virus or are being quarantined with those who do.