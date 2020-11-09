COVID-19, escapes and boarded-up windows at the Rapid City prison

Both men said inmates were barred from going to their community jobs in March due to the pandemic but some were allowed to work at the fairground for the Central States Fair, which was held from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30.

The rooms at the prison have no doors and house up to 12 men on four triple-layer bunk beds, both men said. Feickert said he helped create a quarantine area by hanging up a tarp across a section of the prison. The second inmate said he and others lived in that quarantine unit when they worked at the fair. He said a visitor’s room on the first floor was also once used as a quarantine unit.

Both men said the tarp was eventually taken down and the second man said it was replaced with a wooden wall made of plywood and two-by-fours. Feickert said the tarp was blocking a fire exit while the second inmate said he thinks the tarp was a security issue since inmates could poke holes through it. The DOC did not respond to questions about this makeshift quarantine unit.

Both men said the first inmate to test positive was a man who arrived in late October with other inmates transferred from the “fishbowl,” or intake unit at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls.