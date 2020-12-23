COVID-19 infection rate in SD prisons is lower with unique inmate data

The COVID-19 infection rate in South Dakota prisons is 42% when its calculated using the unique number of inmates who have been in the Department of Corrections since March 1. That’s lower than the more than 60% estimated rates previously calculated by the Journal, Associated Press and Marshall Project.

The 42% rate means South Dakota’s rate is more than double the 20% average infection rate among state and federal prisoners across the U.S., according to a Dec. 18 report by the AP and Marshall Project. The national prison infection rate is more than four times as high as the general population.

“The inmate population is fluid,” said DOC Spokesman Michael Winder. “There are constantly inmates coming into the system and inmates leaving the system. Testing has changed dramatically since March as well.”

There have been 5,579 unique inmates in DOC prisons between March 1 and Dec. 22, Winder said. With 2,330 positive COVID-19 tests that means the infection rate is nearly 42%.