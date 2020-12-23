COVID-19 infection rate in SD prisons is lower with unique inmate data

The COVID-19 infection rate in South Dakota prisons is 42% when its calculated using the unique number of inmates who have been in the Department of Corrections since March 1. That’s lower than the more than 60% estimated rates previously calculated by the Journal, Associated Press and Marshall Project.
The 42% rate means South Dakota’s rate is more than double the 20% average infection rate among state and federal prisoners across the U.S., according to a Dec. 18 report by the AP and Marshall Project. The national prison infection rate is more than four times as high as the general population.
“The inmate population is fluid,” said DOC Spokesman Michael Winder. “There are constantly inmates coming into the system and inmates leaving the system. Testing has changed dramatically since March as well.”
There have been 5,579 unique inmates in DOC prisons between March 1 and Dec. 22, Winder said. With 2,330 positive COVID-19 tests that means the infection rate is nearly 42%.
The DOC provided the number of unique inmates after a request from the Journal. It does not include this data on its daily COVID-19 data updates so the Journal and other organizations were using the current amount of inmates, the highest population during this period or the average population. The Journal and the other media outlets all explained how they calculated the rates with the available data.
While the DOC and Department of Health instituted policies to mitigate the virus from spreading among prisoners and staff there have been no efforts to reduce the risk by shrinking the prison population. Other states have done this through their governor, prison system, parole board, legislature or on the order of a judge. Some South Dakota judges, sheriffs and state's attorneys have taken action to reduce jail populations.
The DOC population ended up decreasing for other reasons, from 3,858 on March 1 to 3,241 on Dec. 22.
“Our prison population has decreased by 617 inmates or 16% since the pandemic began, without a mass release of inmates like other states have done,” Winder said.
The drop in the prison population is instead due to reduced court activity, DOC Secretary Mike Leidholt said in August. There have also been less people returning to prison for parole violations after Gov. Kristi Noem signed an order allowing for flexibility in sanctions.
The national prison population decreased by 8% between March and June, according to a July 16 report by the AP and Marshall Project. This was mostly due to the same reasons for the decrease in South Dakota, plus the fact that some other prison systems stopped accepting new inmates from county jails.
People incarcerated in South Dakota jails and prisons are set to be vaccinated before the general public but one step behind jail and prison workers.
