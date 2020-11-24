COVID-19 not stopping groups from offering Thanksgiving meals to others

Fagerland said 2020's challenges have given her and others a different perspective on what's important.

“I think this year has really gotten people to go back to basics and for us to think about what people need on a basic level and being thankful for the little things,” she said.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission

Cornerstone Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving meal this year. Executive director Lysa Allison said board members decided they ha tod continue with the meal even though they considered cancelling it due to the pandemic.

“We weren’t sure we were going to have it, but we decided we had to do a Thanksgiving meal because we are a soup kitchen,” she said.

Allison said they usually plan for 300 guests but expect around 150 this year. She said they’ll reduce the building capacity to 50% for social distancing and the area will be sanitized. Guests also must wear masks when not eating.