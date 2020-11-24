COVID-19 not stopping groups from offering Thanksgiving meals to others

Three women are building 25 cardboard boxes and filling them with classic Thanksgiving staples to the soundtrack of “Joy to the World” and the clacking of beige tape that secures precious holiday meals.
First, the dinner rolls, followed by instant mashed potatoes, canned yams, gravy, stove top stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pie filling and crust. The pièce de résistance is the turkey coupon from the First United Methodist Church in Rapid City.
This is the first year administrative coordinator Destri Fagerland and associate pastor Michele Slott have helped put Thanksgiving meal boxes together with WAVI, or Working Against Violence, Inc. WAVI was co-founded in 1978 by Margot Burton, who also helping Tuesday to prepare the boxes for delivery.
Fagerland said the church's "Prime Timers" typically put the Thanksgiving boxes together, but due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the county and state, they decided to have younger members take on the project rather than forego the annual tradition.
“I don’t want to see things we normally do go away just because of the COVID, especially in the community because the needs in the community don’t stop,” she said. “I think it’s really important for us to find a new way to do it, but to still do it because people are counting on it. We can’t just shut down how we love our community when stuff like this happens.”
Fagerland said 2020's challenges have given her and others a different perspective on what's important.
“I think this year has really gotten people to go back to basics and for us to think about what people need on a basic level and being thankful for the little things,” she said.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission
Cornerstone Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving meal this year. Executive director Lysa Allison said board members decided they ha tod continue with the meal even though they considered cancelling it due to the pandemic.
“We weren’t sure we were going to have it, but we decided we had to do a Thanksgiving meal because we are a soup kitchen,” she said.
Allison said they usually plan for 300 guests but expect around 150 this year. She said they’ll reduce the building capacity to 50% for social distancing and the area will be sanitized. Guests also must wear masks when not eating.
“We want to do it, it’s one of those things where this is what we want to do,” Allison said. “We just really felt people needed to have a nice Thanksgiving meal, come in and sit down and eat. … We’ve done it for so many years and we know people are struggling because of COVID. We want to ensure safety for our staff and guests, and we think we can do that.”
The meal will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for residents and 1 to 3 p.m. for guests at 130 Main Street.
Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will serve their 38th annual Thanksgiving meal, although it will be curbside pickup event due to the pandemic.
Fred Berendse, chairman of the Thanksgiving meal project for the Knights of Columbus, said there was a lot of discussion on whether to host the meal or not.
"Everybody felt like this was probably not a good idea with the situation," he said. "It's part of our faith and belief in our faith in helping our fellow citizens and man in time of need. We know that it's a critical time and we're determined to work through it and put our faith in practice."
The Knights of Columbus will prepare 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day. Berendse said there will be room for social distancing and people on the premises will be required to wear masks.
Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Thomas More High School entrance on Thursday.
