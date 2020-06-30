COVID-19 patients in hospital drops to lowest numbers since late April

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 illness dropped to levels similar to late April. Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health showed 62 people in the hospital and no new deaths.

There were 48 new cases identified on 631 tests across the state to bring the total to 6,764 — with 801 active cases, down six from Monday.

Pennington County reported five new cases on 179 tests and the number of active cases dropped by eight to 121. Meade County also reported one new case on 20 tests. Oglala-Lakota, Fall River, Lawrence and Custer counties reported no new cases on a total of 106 tests between the four counties.

Across the state, Minnehaha County added 10 cases and Charles Mix county reported seven. Lyman, Brule and Hughes counties had three new cases and Lincoln, Roberts, Union, Clay, and Codington added two each.

Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Corson, Davison, Moody and Yankton counties each added one case in Tuesday's report.

