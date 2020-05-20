COVID-19 plasma research underway at Monument Health

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monument Health recently began using donated blood plasma to treat patients severely affected by COVID-19. The transfusions are part of a Mayo Clinic research project to determine the effectiveness of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood that carries cells and proteins throughout the body. In patients who have had COVID-19, the plasma also contains antibodies that may fight the virus. Until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, this convalescent plasma could improve recovery for hospital patients with severe COVID-19 infections.

To protect patient privacy, Monument Health will not release details about the number of patients receiving the plasma or how the patients are responding.

The goal of the plasma treatment is to improve clinical outcomes of patients who are severely affected by COVID-19. Most recipients will be on ventilators when they receive the plasma, and doctors hope the convalescent plasma will improve clinical symptoms and help patients rapidly improve, said Emily Leech, Director of Laboratory at Monument Health. Data from the treatments are sent to Mayo Clinic, which is in charge of the research project.