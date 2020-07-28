COVID-19 risks won't justify closing schools, governor says

The governor cast doubt on a broad consensus in the medical community that masks could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying that there is “very mixed research and the science has not proven what's effective and what isn't.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, “There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.”

Meanwhile, other guidance from the CDC on school reopenings appears to back up Noem’s assertion that the benefits of in-person schooling outweigh the health risks. The CDC has highlighted research that found that so far COVID-19 deaths among school-aged children have been less than flu-related deaths during each of the last five flu seasons. “Studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low,” the agency says in its guidance.

The governor has repeatedly said she is committed to making decisions based on the science of the virus. When a reporter asked how she prioritizes the barrage of COVID-19 research to inform her decisions, Noem said, “I am reading it all. And that is why we’ve been challenged because it’s been all over the map.”