COVID-19 spreads through South Dakota family's close ties

SIOUX FALLS | After South Dakota lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to be sickened by the coronavirus from an unknown source, his hometown of Huron acted quickly to try to blunt the infection rate, but officials couldn't stop the disease from spreading among his extended family.

Within days of the 74-year-old Glanzer announcing he has the coronavirus, his wife, brother, and sister-in-law also tested positive. Glanzer is in critical condition and his niece, 51-year-old Mari Hofer, has died of the virus, according to her husband, Quint Hofer. Several other relatives have symptoms, said Tom Glanzer, the Republican lawmaker's son.

The coronavirus didn't spread through bus or subway systems in Huron as it has in major cities with dense populations. Instead, it ripped through a close-knit family. Infectious disease experts say this kind of spread is expected.

“The simple fact that our family loves each other is probably what caused this to spread,” Tom Glanzer said.

Bob Glanzer's wife, Penny, received treatment for breast cancer in early March. As she recovered at home, family members dropped by with meals or to help around the house. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to any of them, Bob Glanzer had the virus.