COVID-19 stretching area resources, Pennington County emergency manager tells commissioners

The Pennington County emergency manager said Tuesday the county’s COVID-19 numbers remain alarming.

Manager Dustin Willett said the vaccination rate for the state is 56% but is between 30 and 40% in the county, which means about 68,000 unvaccinated people.

“We talked a lot last year, the media talked a lot last year, about flattening the curve and our curve wasn’t very flat last year — we’re looking to one-up that this go around,” Willett said during Tuesday's County Commission meeting. “Our curve this year is even steeper than it was last year.”

According to the state Department of Health, the county has 1,729 active cases and a 24.8% weekly PCR test positivity. The county has the second highest number of cases overall in the state with 16,438 total. There have been 212 deaths.

Willett said Monument Health has around 100 or more cases, including around 70 in Rapid City.

“It’s not a matter of availability and it’s not a matter of capability, it’s simply a matter of choice, individual recipients on whether or not they receive a vaccine,” Willett said.

He said about 217 students in the Rapid City Area School district have the virus.