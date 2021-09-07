COVID-19 stretching area resources, Pennington County emergency manager tells commissioners

The Pennington County emergency manager said Tuesday the county’s COVID-19 numbers remain alarming.
Manager Dustin Willett said the vaccination rate for the state is 56% but is between 30 and 40% in the county, which means about 68,000 unvaccinated people.
“We talked a lot last year, the media talked a lot last year, about flattening the curve and our curve wasn’t very flat last year — we’re looking to one-up that this go around,” Willett said during Tuesday's County Commission meeting. “Our curve this year is even steeper than it was last year.”
According to the state Department of Health, the county has 1,729 active cases and a 24.8% weekly PCR test positivity. The county has the second highest number of cases overall in the state with 16,438 total. There have been 212 deaths.
Willett said Monument Health has around 100 or more cases, including around 70 in Rapid City.
“It’s not a matter of availability and it’s not a matter of capability, it’s simply a matter of choice, individual recipients on whether or not they receive a vaccine,” Willett said.
He said about 217 students in the Rapid City Area School district have the virus.
Willett also said he looked at a projection model for COVID-19 cases from the CDC and it looks like the county will start to level off.
“It’s about choice and consequence from an emergency management standpoint,” he said. “As a community more than half of us have chosen not to get a vaccine. This is not any one group or organization, just as a community we have a pretty laissez-faire approach.”
Willett said almost all hospitalizations and deaths at this point are from people not being vaccinated. He said the healthcare infrastructure is unreasonably strained and the burden they’re facing is not sustainable.
During the meeting, the commission approved a $371,170 budget supplement resolution for the Sheriff’s Office for radios. The amount was approved during the last meeting with the funds coming from unassigned funds for one-time expenditures.
The commission voted to continue the 2022 budget discussion and the rest of the unassigned fund designation to the next meeting.
The county Crisis Stabilization Project bid and contract award was also continued to the next meeting, but the commission voted to support the project with $300,000 in project contingency.
The current project cost is estimated at $6,240,010. The county received four bids with RCS Construction submitting the low bid of $5,308,000. Building and Grounds Director Mike Kuhl said that’s about $1.6 million over what was granted by the state, which was $4.6 million.
The item was moved to the next meeting so more financing information will be available.
