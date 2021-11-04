 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccinations slated to begin Friday for area children

Entrance

The entrance to Monument Health's vaccine clinic in the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are slated to begin Friday by appointment, according to officials at Monument Health.

Following approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health released the following statement:

“Protecting children against COVID-19 is a giant leap forward in the fight against this virus and a great way to protect those around them,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “South Dakota parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to get trusted personalized medical advice and do what is right for their families.”

Starting Thursday, under the FDA emergency use authorization, pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccines became available to the public. The initial federal vaccine allotment of 30,000 doses have been strategically disbursed among providers across the state to ensure a prompt and efficient vaccine administration process for children, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Monument Health will begin administering the pediatric doses on Friday, officials said.

“You can call the nurse triage line at 605-755-1350 to make an appointment, or you can go to your family’s MyChart account through the website and find a link to the login,” said Dan Daly, communications specialist with Monument Health.

People are also reading…

People need an account to use MyChart, he said, but he reiterated that anyone can call the nurse triage line. People can also text VACCINE to 844-736-4798

Vaccinations will be available at the Monument Health vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall, the Family Medicine Residency Clinic and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard.

In Custer, the pediatric vaccines will be administered at Monument Health Custer Clinic and in Spearfish at the Monument Health North Avenue Clinic.

The Rushmore Mall clinic is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, a special Saturday vaccination session is set for Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Children can still receive the vaccine at the mall clinic during Monday, Wednesday and Friday hours before that Saturday session, Daly said. The clinic is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall. To get there, people can use the Main Entrance, go through the Food Court and follow the signs.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

When you (Tilsen) agree to and are permitted to protest peacefully without obstructing traffic and then break that agreement, you should be he…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

The "don't like it leave" attitude has got to be one of the weakest and most immature non-arguments ever presented.

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Every time Kristi Noem gets mad and files a new lawsuit, are my tax dollars paying for it? How much money is allocated in the state budget for…

Watch Now: Related Video

New algorithm can predict if teens will become suicidal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News