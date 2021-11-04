COVID-19 vaccinations slated to begin Friday for area children

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are slated to begin Friday by appointment, according to officials at Monument Health.

Following approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health released the following statement:

“Protecting children against COVID-19 is a giant leap forward in the fight against this virus and a great way to protect those around them,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “South Dakota parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to get trusted personalized medical advice and do what is right for their families.”

Starting Thursday, under the FDA emergency use authorization, pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccines became available to the public. The initial federal vaccine allotment of 30,000 doses have been strategically disbursed among providers across the state to ensure a prompt and efficient vaccine administration process for children, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Monument Health will begin administering the pediatric doses on Friday, officials said.

“You can call the nurse triage line at 605-755-1350 to make an appointment, or you can go to your family’s MyChart account through the website and find a link to the login,” said Dan Daly, communications specialist with Monument Health.

People need an account to use MyChart, he said, but he reiterated that anyone can call the nurse triage line. People can also text VACCINE to 844-736-4798

Vaccinations will be available at the Monument Health vaccination clinic at the Rushmore Mall, the Family Medicine Residency Clinic and the Monument Health Urgent Care on Jackson Boulevard.

In Custer, the pediatric vaccines will be administered at Monument Health Custer Clinic and in Spearfish at the Monument Health North Avenue Clinic.

The Rushmore Mall clinic is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However, a special Saturday vaccination session is set for Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Children can still receive the vaccine at the mall clinic during Monday, Wednesday and Friday hours before that Saturday session, Daly said. The clinic is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall. To get there, people can use the Main Entrance, go through the Food Court and follow the signs.

