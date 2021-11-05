COVID-19 vaccines for children underway

After receiving his vaccination for COVID-19 on Friday, 9-year-old Conor Hayden was taking things in stride.

“It was a bit sore, but it was just a little bump, and that’s it,” he said.

Conor was among the first children in the area to receive the initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its recommendation this week. Earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine's use for children 5 to 11.

Conor’s mother, Kimberly Hayden, reflected on the vaccine as both a parent and a health care provider. Hayden works as a physician assistant for Monument Health.

“It was not a surprise for him,” Hayden said of her son. “We’ve been discussing a vaccine for him for months and months.”

Hayden emphasized the importance of talking to Conor and asking him what would make him more comfortable. Talking to children, she said, is key when a vaccination or other shot is imminent.

“He specifically requested this morning that he wanted to see the needle,” she said. “You have to partner with your children and see what their expectations are.”

A statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asserts that in clinical trials the “vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years.”

The statement described side effects as “mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.”

The statement also pointed out that “hospitalizations among children and adolescents (due to COVID-19) increased five-fold” in the six weeks from late June to mid-August.

Though such written information is valuable, Hayden emphasized the importance of talking to local providers – trusted sources who can provide a human touch to the sometimes chillier world of internet research.

“It seems to be increasingly harder to differentiate the quality of information on websites,” she said.

Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, said studies have shown children to be just as likely to transmit COVID-19 as adults. Regarding the vaccine, Kurra said, “The safety profile in the age group of 5 to 11 years is excellent. The side effects were the same as in adults, but they were milder and fewer. As far as safety, this vaccine passed with flying colors.”

Kurra noted the dose for children is 10 micrograms, compared with 30 micrograms for adults. Like the adults' vaccine, it requires two doses.

“If you can give 1 million vaccines,” Kurra added, “you’re preventing 56,000 of COVID.”

Dan Daly, communications specialist for Monument Health, said on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rushmore Mall administered seven vaccinations on 5- to 11-year-olds earlier in the day, and that 324 appointments for 5 to 11 year olds had been scheduled so far by Monument Health.

Representatives for area pharmacies, including Walgreens, CVS – along with a news release from Walmart – said administration of the vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old was beginning as early as the weekend. Information can be found online and via telephone for the pharmacies.

For appointments at Monument Health, families can make appointments by logging into their MyChart account, visiting monument.health/covidvaccine, texting VACCINE to 844-736-4798 or by calling 605-755-1350.

As for Conor, he said he could still feel some trace of the vaccine, a few hours after he’d received it, but he described it as mild.

“It’s a little sore, but I feel great,” he said.

