One person has died from a semi versus car crash Friday morning on Interstate 90 on the eastern side of Rapid City.
Authorities confirmed the fatality during a press conference, but declined to provide further details until the families of the people involved have been notified.
The I-90 Exit 60 eastbound off-ramp is closed, blocked by the semi-truck and trailer, which are laying sideways across the roadway and in the ditch. The car is in the ditch south of the exit.
Rapid City Fire Department Lt. Jim Bussell said the off-ramp will remain closed "for an appreciable amount of time" as authorities investigate and clean up the scene.
Though the eastbound interstate is still partially open, the Rapid City Fire Department issued an alert just before 10 a.m. asking drivers to choose an alternate route.
Exit 60 is on the eastern side of Rapid City at Rushmore Crossing, a popular shopping area. Bussell asked the public to refrain from parking behind some of those interstate-facing businesses, like Panera Bread, to watch the scene and take photos.
"This is someone’s personal tragedy and not worth your Facebook posts," Bussell said.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.