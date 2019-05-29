A Wednesday crash east of Rapid City that involved a semi carrying jet fuel created multiple public safety challenges for first responders.
"This is a situation where we have a lot of potential implications," Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department, said on the scene at Highway 44 and Jolly Lane. "We don't want this product to be released on the ground, getting into the water," he said of the 9,600 gallons of jet fuel inside the cylinder-shaped tank being hauled by the semi.
If a large amount of material were to spill, it could get into the waterways along the highway that lead to Rapid Creek, Bussell said. Another danger is that the fuel is "very flammable" so firefighters from the Rapid City and Rapid Valley fire departments had hoses out in case a fire broke out.
"The other thing is this is a major thoroughfare, this is right smack dab in the middle of the business day, middle of the week, so there are traffic problems," Bussell said.
The crashed closed down eastbound Highway 44 at Jolly Lane and reduced the westbound direction to a single lane. People heading to the airport from Rapid City should take head east on Highway 44, turn left on Twilight Drive, and right onto Reservoir Road/East 53rd Street to get back onto Highway 44, Bussell said. He said the southern routes may still be underwater from Tuesday's relentless rain.
Those needing to travel through the crash site should drive slowly and not stop to take photos, Bussell said.
"Not everyone is being ultra-considerate," he said.
The crash between the semi and a silver Hyundai crossover SUV was reported about noon, Bussell said. There was one person in each vehicle and one declined medical treatment while the other was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A trail of debris began in the eastbound lane at the intersection of Highway 44 and Jolly Lane until where the vehicles came to rest east of the intersection, across from the Black Hills Speedway. The truck remained upright on the right side of the road while the SUV crashed into and underneath the left side of the truck, destroying the front of the vehicle and coming to rest at the windshield.
By 1 p.m., the semi had had been stabilized by the fire department's technical rescue and HAZMAT teams. A truck arrived soon after to transfer the jet fuel from the semi into its own tank. The next step, Bussell said, is to lift up the crashed semi's tank so the SUV can be removed. He expected the work to take several hours.
Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and should have more details later.