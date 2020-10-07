Crash on I-90 near Sturgis killed three men, Highway Patrol says

Three men died Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Sturgis, the South Dakota Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.
The crash on Interstate 90 happened when a Maserati struck the back of a semi five miles west of Sturgis, according to the patrol.
Three men, ages 21, 22 and 55, were killed. All were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old man driving the semi and his 74-year-old female passenger were not hurt.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
