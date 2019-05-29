The eastbound lanes of East Highway 44 at the intersection with Jolly Lane in eastern Rapid City are closed due to a two-vehicle crash, according to authorities.
Rapid City Fire Department said just after 12:15 p.m. today that a passenger vehicle and a semi hauling jet fuel collided. The department described it as a serious crash causing "significant traffic impact."
In addition to the eastbound lanes being closed, westbound traffic is down to one lane. Authorities advise motorists to choose an alternate route. Rapid City Police Department said at 1 p.m. they expect traffic to be affected until at least 2:30 p.m.
Officials said there were two "patients," but the extent of injuries isn't yet known.
Hazmat is on scene.
No other information is immediately available. Check back for updates.
