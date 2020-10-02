Crazy Horse marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay to be held Sunday

The Run Crazy Horse Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5 Person Marathon Relay will be held Sunday at the Crazy Horse Memorial.

Event organizers expect entrants to arrive by 7 a.m. The runs to Hill City start at 7:45 a.m. for the marathon and marathon relay and 8:15 am for the half marathon in order to spread the field of runner's out farther along the course. 700 runners have registered from 46 states.

The set-up and starting points are in the parking area outside the Crazy Horse Welcome Center. Runner's and volunteers are required to wear masks in the starting areas.

Premium vantage points to view the participants and the mountain carving are in the parking lot and along the Avenue of the Chiefs, the main entry road from Hwy 16/385.

In Hill City, Main Street will be closed to vehicles.

Winners and top placers are expected between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the finish at McGregor and Main streets in downtown Hill City.

