Crazy Horse Memorial hosts Volksmarch on Sunday

Crazy Horse Memorial will host its annual Autumn Volksmarch on Sunday. The event, held in conjunction with the Black Hills Volkssport Association, takes place the same weekend as Custer State Park’s Buffalo Round-Up.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is a 10K (6.2-mile) organized hike to top of the world’s largest mountain carving in South Dakota’s southern Black Hills. Each year, Crazy Horse Memorial hosts spring and fall events.

Gates open at 6 a.m. Crazy Horse Memorial will offer reduced admission to hikers. The admission fee is $10 for one hiker, $15 for two hikers and $20 for three or more. Additionally, hikers pay $3, cash or check only, to the Black Hills Volkssport Association at registration.

Registration will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot west of the Welcome Center. The first hike begins at 8 a.m. and hikers must be off the trail by 4 p.m. Pets are not permitted.

A donation of three cans of nonperishable food items per person is encouraged. The Memorial will donate the contributed food to regional food drives.

Regular admission will apply to visitors who are not hiking. The Crazy Horse Memorial complex will be open at 6 a.m., and breakfast will be available at the Laughing Water Restaurant.

To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial, to plan a visit, and for information about making a contribution, call 605-673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org.

To stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the Crazy Horse Memorial on Facebook (/crazyhorsememorial), Twitter (@crazyhorsemem) and Instagram (@crazyhorsememorial); and follow The Indian University of North America on Facebook (/TheIndianUniversityofNorthAmerica) and Instagram (@IndianUniversityCrazyHorse).

The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is dedicated to protecting and preserving the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians by continuing the progress on the world’s largest sculptural undertaking, the memorial of Lakota leader Crazy Horse; providing educational and cultural programming to encourage harmony and reconciliation among all peoples and nations; acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts, and crafts through the Indian Museum of North America and the Native American Educational and Cultural Center; and establishing and operating the Indian University of North America and, when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.