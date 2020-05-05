Crazy Horse Memorial to reopen on May 18 with restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Crazy Horse Memorial announced Tuesday that it will reopen on May 18 with restrictions to protect the health of staff and guests.

The Memorial will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from May 18-21. Starting May 22, closing time will be approximately 30 minutes after the Laser Light Show, which begins at dark. Thirty minutes preceding the show, there will be a special tribute to Native American military veterans.

According to Jadwiga Ziolkowski, chief executive officer and director of public affairs, the June Volksmarch and June 26 Night Blast are cancelled and the Gift from Mother Earth Art Show is postponed until fall. Cultural programs will continue as scheduled, with social distancing and other safety protocols in place.

“All staff who need to manage the safety protocols are receiving appropriate training,” Ziolkowski said. “Physical distancing, sanitizing all hard surfaces, frequency of cleaning, and practicing good hygiene all will be significant aspects of reopening the memorial to our guests, who we are looking forward to welcoming back.”

Crazy Horse Memorial closed its doors on March 25 as the coronavirus became active in South Dakota and began to spread in the region.