Crazy Horse Memorial to reopen on May 18 with restrictions

Crazy Horse Memorial announced Tuesday that it will reopen on May 18 with restrictions to protect the health of staff and guests.
The Memorial will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from May 18-21. Starting May 22, closing time will be approximately 30 minutes after the Laser Light Show, which begins at dark. Thirty minutes preceding the show, there will be a special tribute to Native American military veterans.
According to Jadwiga Ziolkowski, chief executive officer and director of public affairs, the June Volksmarch and June 26 Night Blast are cancelled and the Gift from Mother Earth Art Show is postponed until fall. Cultural programs will continue as scheduled, with social distancing and other safety protocols in place.
“All staff who need to manage the safety protocols are receiving appropriate training,” Ziolkowski said. “Physical distancing, sanitizing all hard surfaces, frequency of cleaning, and practicing good hygiene all will be significant aspects of reopening the memorial to our guests, who we are looking forward to welcoming back.”
Crazy Horse Memorial closed its doors on March 25 as the coronavirus became active in South Dakota and began to spread in the region.
“We understand the concerns that members of the public have regarding Covid-19 and the risk to public health, and we remain committed to ensuring that each guest has a safe and memorable learning experience while visiting our Memorial and the Black Hills,” Ziolkowski said. “We will continue to provide updates through our social media channels and website as we move into the summer season.”
The Laughing Water Restaurant, Snack Shop, Gift Shop, and Bus to Base services also will be available to guests starting May 18.
Work also continues on Crazy Horse’s outstretched arm, hand and the horse’s mane at the memorial.
“We are thankful to have the best of many worlds, including modern technology and equipment and old-fashioned hard work, which keeps the carving ever-changing,” said Monique Ziolkowski, chief executive officer and director of mountain carving. “We are mindful of the respect for the rock itself, and the people who have faith in all the work accomplished at Crazy Horse Memorial.”
